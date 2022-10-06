Golden Monkey's campaign hums along

On a wet Wednesday morning, when the Kranji racecourse was drenched by rain, only the brave ventured out.

However, a few "early birds" made it out before a torrential downpour, complete with streaks of lightning and loud thunder, put a stop to all work. It resumed only about an hour later with just a few horses and then stopped again.

But, by then, Golden Monkey was safe and snug as ever in trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' barn.

The son of Star Turn had beaten the rain and his work was top notch.

Paired up with the very fit Gold Ten Sixty-One, he gave his stablemate a couple of lengths' headstart in their 600m sprint.

It was a "gift" he quickly grabbed back because, with Manoel Nunes plotting the moves, he levelled up near the finish. The pair stopped the clock at 37.3sec.

Fitzsimmons' champion had his last race on Aug 14.

The occasion was the Group 1 Lion City Cup and he finished third behind the great Lim's Kosciuszko and King Arthur who, on Oct 2, added another jewel to his crown.

Fitzsimmons has been meticulous in mapping out the strategy for his charge, who has won three races from just six starts.

Since the big sprint, he has allowed Golden Monkey to enjoy a short break.

Indeed, Wednesday's gallop was Golden Monkey's fourth after the well-deserved rest.

It has so far been a terrific campaign. Watch him when he resumes. He can only get better.

Also impressive on the track was Last Samurai.

He, too, had beaten the rain and had, before the downpour, treated trackwatchers to a show. He ran the 600m in a swift 34.4sec.

The Kuah Cheng Tee-trained galloper did most of his racing at Gulfstream Park in Florida.

He made his Kranji debut in January and has since had six more outings.

Last Samurai may have slipped under the radar, but he is worth following in his next start.

Now a four-year-old, his best showing was on Sept 24, when he ran out of his skin - only to lose out to Silent Is Gold over the 1,200m.

That was his last outing and it was the second time he had to play bridesmaid.

The first was in March, when he was again caught on the line after attempting to lead all the way over the Poly 1,100m.

Last Samurai is way better than that. So keep tabs on his progress.