Golden Monkey ride goes to Zahra

Star galloper Golden Monkey will be partnered by top Australian jockey Mark Zahra in the Lion City Cup next month.

The Singapore Turf Club has granted Zahra a one-day visiting jockey's licence to ride at the Aug 14 meeting highlighted by the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m).

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons has booked the Melbourne-based rider on his recent dual Group winner of Kranji's two three-year-old events, the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) and Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

Golden Monkey will, however, turn four next Monday.

The 40-year-old Zahra is no stranger to Singapore racing. The Perth native rode 23 winners at Kranji in 2004 and 2005, mainly for John Meagher, Daniel's father.

Zahra notched his first Group 1 success, with the Meagher-trained Mayo's Music in the 2004 Raffles Cup. The same combination took the Group 3 Chairman's Trophy the following year.

Zahra did return to Kranji for shorter terms on three occasions, at similar pitstop visits in feature races, and one jockeys' series.

In 2006, he finished third on Arenti in the now-defunct Group 2 Singapore Derby Trial.

In 2018, he was part of Team Australia in the one-off Premier Gateway International Jockeys Challenge held at Kranji. He did not win any race, but two fourths contributed valuable points towards his team's overall crowning.

He rode Mister Yeoh in the Group 1 Raffles Cup the next year, but finished unplaced.

Mister Yeoh was incidentally prepared by Cliff Brown, Fitzsimmons' former boss, but the current leading Singapore trainer said he had known Zahra even before.

"Mark's a world-class rider. I've known him since the days he rode for my old boss Jim Conlan back in Australia," said Fitzsimmons.

"(Golden Monkey's racing manager) Josh McLoughlan is also good mates with Mark. We're lucky Mark was available to come up for the ride in the Lion City Cup.

"This is probably the latest he can make it here as the Spring Carnival starts soon after."

Fitzsimmons stressed that Classic-winning jockey Jake Bayliss had not made way for Zahra.

"Jake was always a one-race booking. He's done a great job and would've been back on if Mark wasn't available," he said.

Zahra has chalked up more than 1,200 winners including 23 at Group 1 level, the most recent being the South Australian Derby with Jungle Magnate in May.

Other highlights are the 2020 Caulfield Cup with Verry Elleegant, the 2019 TJ Smith Stakes with Santa Ana Lane, and the Blue Diamond Stakes with Daumier and CF Orr Stakes with Tofane this year.

Zahra currently sits in 18th position on 16 winners on the Victorian Metropolitan jockeys' premiership this season.

Well travelled, Zahra has also ridden in Hong Kong, India, Japan, Macau, Mauritius, New Zealand and England where he won one race in the famous Shergar Cup in 2020 and helped the Rest Of The Wolrd win the challenge.

Zahra goes to scale at 56kg.