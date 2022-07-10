Golden Monkey lords over 3yos in classic

A new king of the three-year-olds was crowned yesterday after Golden Monkey raced away an authoritative winner in the $150,000 Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m).

The son of Star Turn had three weeks earlier claimed the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) to give trainer Tim Fitzsimmons his first Group win at his fourth year in Singapore.

With the discontinuation of the Group 1 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) last year, the traditional Singapore Three-Year-Old Challenge literally did not have a leg to stand on any more.

Its surviving two legs, the Sprint and the Classic, then became the de facto "three-year-old" benchmark.

But, from the spanking Golden Monkey gave his 11 peers, a quarter of whom he also streeted in the Sprint, it was more about the more important feathers that may well be added to his cap in the future.

Fitzsimmons would not yet say the sky was the limit, but he was effusive enough post-race.

"He's a really serious horse. Big thanks to (racing manager) Josh McLoughlan, a horse like this makes my job easier, I'm speechless," said the Australian trainer.

"He's a class horse. I feel for Oscar Chavez, but Jake Bayliss has done a great job. I have such a good team, I'm just rapt."

Chavez has been Golden Monkey's partner both in trackwork and racing from Day 1. They had combined for two wins in four starts, including the Sprint.

But the Panama-born hoop was replaced by Bayliss after he recently copped a heavy five-month suspension for a handling charge.

One's loss is another's gain.

Licensed for one year since January, Bayliss already has three New Zealand Group 1 wins under the belt. But it was an open secret the young Australian wanted one here.

With not only Chavez out, but Fitzsimmons' go-to jockey Manoel Nunes also out injured, Bayliss was pinching himself when he was hailed as the next cab off the rank.

He probably lost some sleep, too. He might hold his "Golden" ticket to that coveted first Group win, but a lot can go wrong in 80 seconds.

"I'd be lying if I said I didn't play this race a hundred times in my head since the declarations came out," he said.

"We had a nice draw, and I had the horse underneath me.

"They didn't go as quick as I thought, though. The tempo was actually moderate.

"I was in two minds whether they'd go lickety-split in which case I'd be further back, but I was in the box seat.

"Coming to the corner, I was again in two minds. I thought Gold Ten Sixty-One would take me into the race, but he came off the bridle.

"Silent Is Gold also dropped the bit, so I shoved him out of the way. My horse gave a nice turn of foot.

"I'm very pleased I won my first Group race in Singapore."

A $500 fine for celebrating before the line spoiled his fun. But, even without his exuberance on display, backers could tell Golden Monkey was home a long way out.

The $8 favourite walked in by 23/4 lengths. But he probably won the race at the start when, despite a smart getaway, he handed up the lead to his two main threats, stablemate Gold Ten Sixty-One (Vlad Duric) and Silent Is Gold (Ronnie Stewart), to take the drop on them.

The much-anticipated three-cornered grudge match never happened. Both Gold Ten Sixty-One and Silent Is Gold were paddling when Golden Monkey whizzed past. They even faded away and could not be split for fourth place, five lengths adrift.

Two outsiders filled the minor spots a fair way back, Istataba (Bernardo Pinheiro) and Major King (Shafrizal Saleh).

The winning time was 1min 21.45sec on the short course.

The other highlight was new apprentice Ibrahim Mamat winning his first race at only his second meeting. He won aboard Paletas ($20), for his boss Michael Clements in the last race.