Golden Monkey gets down to business

Leading three-year-old hope Golden Monkey was ridden positive at his on-pace barrier trial win yesterday, but Oscar Chavez is adamant the chestnut does not have to lead to be at his best.

At his only win from three starts, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained son of Star Turn led all the way in an Open Maiden over 1,200m for Chavez, but the Panama-born rider said it was a tactic tailor-made to the racing circumstances.

"He drew wide that day. We had no other option but to roll forward, and take a chance," he said.

"But, to me, he's not a front-running horse. I had to fire him up to be up there. He's more of a horse who settles in second or third in the running."

If the speedmap is such that they cannot take up the running from such awkward alleys, like at his last start in a Novice race over 1,200m on May 21, then it is down to luck in the running.

While he had to burn some petrol to follow in fifth spot three wide, but with cover, the eventual winner - and danger No. 1 to his bid in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) next Saturday - Silent Is Gold enjoyed a ground-saving run riding the fence.

The contrast in the levels of comfort in transit between the two gun three-year-olds probably accounted for the end result.

When Silent Is Gold scooted clear with a sudden burst of acceleration at the 300m mark, Golden Monkey did not have the same change of gears when he gave chase.

He still ran a valiant second, just under three lengths off.

Chavez could not help wonder if the quinella could have been reversed if barriers had been swapped.

"From the barrier draw, my horse had no chance," said Chavez, whose jockey's licence has been renewed for another six months by the Singapore Turf Club.