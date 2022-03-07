Golden haul for China in alpine skiing

BEIJING • When para alpine skier Zhang Mengqiu was dashing on the last slope of the "Rock" course of the Chinese National Alpine Skiing Centre yesterday, she threw the spectators and volunteers near the finish gate into a frenzy.

Zhang, who celebrates her 20th birthday on Wednesday, clocked 1min 13.54sec at the women's super-G standing race to win China's first-ever Alpine skiing gold at the Winter Paralympics.

"I like the golden Shuey Rhon Rhon," Zhang told Xinhua excitedly, referring to one of the Beijing 2022 Winter Games mascots.

Zhang, who has cerebral palsy, joined the Hebei provincial para-team in 2016 with no skiing experience. Initially, her coach told her to do more physical training. After a tough session, she was too tired to walk and thoughts of giving up then arose.

"There is a saying in Chinese that there are not many decisive battles one can encounter in life, so you need to spare no effort before the battles," she said.

Bearing the motto in mind, Zhang decided to continue her career in the Hebei team.

With determination and ambition, she won a silver and a bronze in the Chinese National Para-Alpine Championships in 2018 and secured a place in the Chinese team. "I told myself that I wanted to win a gold medal on the national stage, and finally I reached this goal," she said.

After winning the national championship, Zhang started to aim higher. She said: "Thanks to training on different courses both at home and abroad, I gained plenty of experience. I have widened my horizon on international competitions and decided to train harder to narrow the gap with the world's top-class athletes."

During the campaign of engaging 300 million people in winter sports in China, the para-alpine athletes, including Zhang and her teammates, have improved rapidly in recent years.

In 2020, Zhang outraced many competitive skiers in giant slalom standing, winning China's first-ever World Cup gold. She won three gold and silver medals later in that season. Before the Paralympic Winter Games, she was already China's best bet in the women's standing.

On Saturday, she finished second in the women's downhill event.

"I am very happy with this result since downhill is not my major event," she said.

"I am not good at expressing, but I hope the gold can let more people know that efforts eventually will be turned into rewards."

Zhang's gold yesterday was one of four that China won on the second day of the Games.

Liang Jingyi, also 19, triumphed in the men's super-G standing event, while cross-country skier Yang Hongqiong clinched the women's long-distance sitting gold.

Zheng Peng and Mao Zhongwu finished one-two in the men's long-distance sitting.

The host nation now top the medal tally with a haul of 16, taking the mantle from Ukraine, whose athletes netted seven medals including three golds in Saturday's biathlon events.

