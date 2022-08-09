Golden double for India shuttlers

LONDON • India yesterday swept the badminton singles competition at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for the first time, in a sign of the country's growing stature in the sport.

This has been a milestone year in particular for Lakshya Sen. Since his January win over Singaporean world champion Loh Kean Yew at the India Open, the 20-year-old has been on an upward trajectory.

He finished runner-up to world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen at the All England Open in March before helping India's men's team lift the Thomas Cup in May for the first time.

In yesterday's final, Sen defeated Malaysia's Ng Tze Yong, the conqueror of Loh in the quarter-finals, 19-21, 21-9, 21-16 to win the singles gold medal on his Commonwealth Games debut.

After losing the first set, the world No. 10 reeled off 12 points in a row to level the match. In the third, he converted his first match point to seal the title, which he celebrated by throwing his racket into the stands at the NEC Hall.

Sen, who also helped India earn a silver in the mixed team event, yesterday said: "It was tense in the start, I had to work hard. Yong also played a great tournament. Congratulations to him as well."

It was double joy for India as P.V. Sindhu earlier lived up to her tournament-favourite billing by sweeping past Canada's Michelle Li 21-15, 21-13 for her first Commonwealth singles title as well.

At the 2014 Glasgow Games, Li beat Sindhu en route to the gold medal. That marked the last time her 13th-ranked opponent had beaten her and this time, there was no denying the world No. 7.

The former world champion, also part of India's silver-winning mixed team here, said: "I had been waiting for this gold for a long time and finally I have got it. I'm super happy. Thanks to the crowd, they made me win today."

In the women's doubles, the Malaysian pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan were too much for England's Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith, easing to a 21-5 21-8 victory.

The rest of the sporting competition closed yesterday, with Australia extending their domination of men's hockey at the Games.

The Australians have won the competition every time the sport has been part of the Commonwealth programme, scoring 33 goals and conceding just two, and it was no different yesterday as they crushed India 7-0 for their seventh hockey gold.

It was one of the most one-sided Games hockey final in history, rivalling their 8-0 trouncing of the same opponents in New Delhi 12 years ago.

Not since letting in two against New Zealand in Manchester two decades ago have the Kookaburras conceded in the showpiece match. The title brought Australia's gold tally in Birmingham up to a competition-best 67 golds and a total of 178 medals.

Runners-up England finished 10 golds shy of their rivals, with a total of 176 medals over the past 11 days.

The hosts earned two titles on the last day. First, James Willstrop and Declan James beat Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller 11-3, 7-11, 11-9 in what was an all-English affair in the men's squash doubles final.

Then Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won her third diving medal at her first Games, taking the mixed synchronised 10m platform gold alongside Noah Williams.

Canada ended their Games campaign in third place with 26 golds and 92 medals overall.