Golden Brown looks all set for first win

Eagle-eyed racegoers were quick to note that there was something special about Golden Brown when, as an unraced gelding, he won his two trials at Kranji.

Such was their confidence that they leapt from trees to back him at his racing debut on Sept 10.

Indeed, they sent him off as the $10 top pick. Alas, they got burnt.

Golden Brown was beaten by a length by Coin Toss.

Well, here is the thing. Do not give up on the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained three-year-old. He can only improve on that second-placed effort.

Golden Brown was at the trials on Tuesday morning and he continued to serve notice that a win at the races could come sooner rather than later.

The youngster had Manoel Nunes in the driver's seat and Kranji's top hoop would have been pleased with the feel he got from his mount.

Golden Brown won by 11/4 lengths, clocking 61.43sec.

For the record, Golden Brown has had three trials and has yet to lose. And, if you think he is a "morning glory", think again.

After all, he did run second on debut and the only way to go has to be up.

Golden Brown's win on Tuesday was, indeed, slick.

He chose to track the lead and made his move only 200m out. When he did, it was a killer blow. He left his rivals for dead, clearing away to win by a margin.

Watch him when he next goes to the races. You will not get much for your $5 wager, but you will get to see a truly good horse in action.

Elsewhere, Ima and Champagne Finale are worth watching in Race 8 on Sunday.

You see, both were at the trials and both impressed.

Ima, from Steven Burridge's camp, was having a starting stall and a vet's test. He passed them both.

Champagne Finale was having a 1,000m barrier test and he, too, scored good marks.

So the question is: Which do we pick on Sunday?

It is a tough one. Let us see how the trial panned out.

Well, Champagne Finale beat them out of the gates but took a seat behind the pace. As for Ima, his rider, Amirul Ismadi, had him behind the leading trio.

Passing the 600m mark, Champagne Finale did not seem eager to make much headway. It was Ima who held the advantage.

Amirul had steered him to the rails and it was the shortest route home.

A furlong out and Ima had company. The Stephen Gray-trained Simon loomed menacingly and it was a matter of who had more desire.

We saw the chips fall the way of Ima. He beat Simon by a short head, with Champagne Finale finishing third.

Some will argue that the 1,400m trip could be a tad too short for Ima. But we have seen that he has enough speed to stay close to the lead.

If the other out-and-out sprinters burn themselves out early, Ima could be one with petrol in the tank.

On the strength of that trial victory, the Australian-bred gelding is not without any hope although the trip could be a tad short. His two wins were over 1,600m and 2,000m.

As for Champagne Finale, he ran second in two of his last three starts and both were over the 1,400m on grass.

However, he looks a temperamental sort. Still, his effort on Tuesday was good.

Trainer Donna Logan has the seven-year-old gelding in tip-top shape. The six-time winner (1,200m to 1,600m) is also in with a chance.

Tuesday's Kranji barrier trial results

TRIAL 1

1 Golden Brown (M. Nunes)

2 Anpanman (C.C. Wong)

3 Dark Show (F. Yusoff)

4 Pure Perfection

5 Happy Warrior

Margins and time: 1 1/4, ns, 1/2, 2 1/2 (1 min 01.43 sec)

TRIAL 2

1 Ima (I. Amirul)

2 Simon (W.H. Kok)

3 Champagne Finale

4 Liebestraum (Wong)

5 Basilisk (I. Saifudin)

Margins and time: Shd, 1/2, 1/2, nk (1:02.39)

TRIAL 3

1 Strong N Smart (D. Beasley)

2 Sacred Croix (Wong)

3 Montana Flash (J. Bayliss)

4 Mini Force X (M. Kellady)

5 Circuit Mission (L. Beuzelin)

Margins and time: Hd, 1/2, 2 1/4, ns (1:01.65)