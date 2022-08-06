Golden APG finale

Singapore ended their Asean Para Games campaign with two more golds yesterday and a bittersweet feeling with several near misses.

Swimmer Wong Zhi Wei bagged his second gold, clocking 27.22sec in the men's S13 50m freestyle to win narrowly from Vietnam's Tran Quoc Phi (27.66sec) and Indonesian Marinus Melianus Yowei (27.76sec).

Boccia pair Toh Sze Ning and Aloysius Gan won Singapore's first gold in the sport at this year's competition in the BC3 mixed pair, beating Thailand's Akkadej Choochuenklin and Ladamanee Kla-han 3-1.

Swimming siblings Sophie and Colin Soon each clinched a silver medal in the women's S12 50m freestyle and men's SB12 50m breaststroke respectively, while teammate Janelle Tong also won her first medal - a silver in the women's S10 400m freestyle.

This has taken the Republic's final tally to seven golds, nine silvers and 12 bronzes.

Assessing her campaign, Sophie, who had earlier won a gold in the SB12 100m breaststroke, said: "Overall, it's been not too bad. I wouldn't say it's a great success because I definitely expected more from myself.

"However, there's always something to learn with things that you deem as not as successful.

"Something else I've learnt is to work in a team because we have so many swimmers of different abilities and we are helping each other and cheering one another on."

The Republic's goalball team also made history by clinching their first APG medal - a silver - after losing 7-1 to Thailand in the final.

Since joining the national team and training alongside her younger sister Joan in 2016, Inez Hung had been eager to make her Asean Para Games debut.

But the team did not have enough players in 2017 while the 2019 edition was cancelled.

After five years, Inez finally made her APG bow in Solo.

Despite yesterday's loss, the 30-year-old was pleased with the overall result.

She told The Straits Times: "We're very happy to be able to dedicate this win to Singapore because it's going to be National Day.

"I'm just happy with how far we've come and all the support we've received."

Coach Hansen Bay also hailed his charges for the historic result.

He added: "It's more like closure for us because we missed out (in previous years)."

He noted that they held champions Thailand to a full game twice in the round robin and final when Thailand had beaten the other teams by the mercy rule (when the game ends when there is a score difference of 10).

The 49-year-old said: "To me, that's a win. It's hard to compete with a pipeline of talent coming in.

"These are the only five girls I have and this is the result we've achieved. We're really proud."

Besides learning valuable lessons from the sport, Inez was glad to foster a closer relationship with her sister through the sport.

She added: "It's cool to be able to compete with her. We started getting closer after playing together.

"We do more things together now, like relaxing at home or going out to look for good food.

"Hopefully with this result, other people with disabilities might see a good opportunity to explore getting into sports."