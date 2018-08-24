Gold rush pushes China past half-century mark

JAKARTA • China made it a golden half-century and then some after scooping their 55th gold medal yesterday, as they asserted their Asian Games dominance with multiple victories in wushu and rowing, and top-seeded Zhang Shuai living up to her billing to ensure an all-Chinese women's tennis final.

The 34th-ranked Zhang beat India's Ankita Raina 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) in yesterday's semi-final at the Jakabaring Sport City in the Games co-host city of Palembang, with compatriot Wang Qiang joining her after a 6-1, 6-3 win over Chinese Taipei's Liang En-shuo.

"It was a very tough match and we both did our best. I'm happy I ensured an Asian Games gold (for China), which is the most important target," Zhang told reporters.

The Chinese rowing teams also enjoyed a bountiful day on the Jakabaring lake to garner five gold medals.

Zhang Liang booked a record time of 7min 25.36sec in the men's single sculls to bag the gold, while in the men's pair discipline, Li Xiaoxiong and Zhao Jingbin finished first after clocking 7:04.07.

China's Chen Yunxia finished in 8:08.21 to secure the gold medal in the women's single sculls and two more golds were earned by Chinese female rowers in the women's double sculls and women's pair.

Jiang Yan and Li Jingjing's timing of 7:33.55 was enough to clinch the women's double sculls title. The women's pair of Ju Rui and Lin Xinyu also landed the gold after ending their race in 7:55.50.

All six wushu finals in a packed morning session in Jakarta yesterday included martial artists from China, with Li Mengfan claiming the gold medal in the men's sanda 65kg category.

For the women's, Li Yueyao won the 52kg event while Cai Yingying lifted the gold in the 60kg class.

There were also two golds for China in the women's singles canoe and men's singles kayak at the Majalengka Dam in West Java yesterday through Chen Shi (110.32sec) and Quan Xin (89.39sec) respectively.

In gymnastics, they won two of the five events, thanks to Deng Shudi (men's rings) and Liu Tingting (women's uneven bars).

Japan are second in the medal standings with 25 golds, ahead of South Korea on 16. About 17,000 athletes and officials are taking part in the two-week, 40-sport Games - the biggest sporting event in Indonesia's history.

