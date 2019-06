Singapore's 22-strong silat contingent won 16 gold medals out of a possible 27 at the first United States Open Pencak Silat Championships last weekend in Sterling, Virginia.

A total of 87 athletes from the US, Singapore, Indonesia, Japan and Uzbekistan participated. Among the Singaporeans who won gold were Sheik Ferdous, Nurul Suhaila and Iqbal Abdul Rahman, all winners at the World Championships in Singapore last December.