Gold plug for women's boxing

TOKYO • Women Olympic boxing medallists sent out a resounding message yesterday in Tokyo about the image of female fighters and hope their success can get more girls involved in the sport.

Sena Irie became the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic boxing gold with a unanimous points decision victory over featherweight world champion Nesthy Petecio, herself the first woman from the Philippines to pocket a medal in the sport.

Women's boxing entered the Olympics for the first time at London 2012, when there were only three weight categories, but there are five in Tokyo and the sport is more popular than ever.

But women boxers say more needs to be done.

"I'm not really good at sport in general," said 20-year-old university student Irie, nicknamed "Irie wani" or Japanese for saltwater crocodile - after winning the featherweight title, the first boxing gold of the pandemic-delayed Games.

"So this sends out a message to all girls who are not good at sport: As long as they try hard, they can achieve something.

"I feel like I could kind of show kids who also aren't athletic that they can accomplish something if they don't give up.

"Media is now covering me and I think there will be more opportunities for media to cover women's boxing. I hope that women's boxing in Japan can become even more popular."

That defiant message was echoed by Italian Irma Testa, who was awarded bronze with Briton Karriss Artingstall.

"I can only say that I am really proud," said the 23-year-old, who had also made a small piece of boxing history for her country.

"For me it was really important to win a medal in order to make women's boxing in Italy more popular. So it's the first medal ever for women's boxing (in Italy), and with this medal I can show young girls in Italy that boxing is also a sport for women, not just men.

"I think today is proof of that."

Irie and Petecio both shed tears on the podium, with the Filipina overwhelmed with emotion as she clutched her silver medal to her chest. She dedicated the fight to her coaches, as well as the memory of a deceased friend, adding she was proud to be part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

Both boxers were letting their fists go in a lively and open contest at Kokugikan Arena, which is usually used for sumo, Japan's national sport.

Petecio had the better of the second round and the third was also highly competitive.

However, it was Irie who got the nod from the judges, putting her hand over her mouth and crying.

In men's boxing, Cuba's Roniel Iglesias took the welterweight gold, his third Olympic medal following his London 2012 light-welterweight gold and bronze at Beijing 2008, with a unanimous decision over Britain's Pat McCormack.

Ireland's Aidan Walsh and Andrei Zamkovoi of the Russian Olympic Committee received the bronze.

