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Gold or bust: Team Korea chase more Asian Games glory in football, baseball

South Korea’s Son Heung-min gestures to supporters with two Korean flags after winning the final at the 18th Asian Games in Bogor, Indonesia, in 2018.

SEOUL – South Korea’s men’s football and baseball teams are heading to Japan in September with one goal: to extend their reign as Asian Games champions.

The players also have plenty at stake personally. Only a gold medal will exempt them from the country’s mandatory military service, allowing them to pursue their careers with minimal interruption.

The Under-23 football team are chasing a fourth consecutive gold medal, while the baseball team seek a fifth.

Falling short would bring more than disappointment.

It would raise questions about squad selection, coaching and how two of South Korea’s richest and most popular sports failed to overcome regional rivals they were widely expected to beat.

The Taeguk Warriors have won the last three Asian Games men’s football titles, capturing gold in Incheon in 2014, Jakarta in 2018 and Hangzhou in 2023.

Their latest victory came with a 2-1 win over Japan in the final, giving Korea their sixth gold medal in the event – more than any other country.

The baseball team have enjoyed an even longer run of dominance, winning every Asian Games title since 2010. They have claimed four consecutive gold medals and six overall.

For Korea, Chinese Taipei stand in the way. Korea lost 2-1 to Chinese Taipei in the group stage during the 2018 Asian Games, suffered a 7-0 defeat in the super round of the 2019 WBSC Premier 12 and fell 4-0 in the group stage at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

But they turned the tables in Hangzhou. The two teams met again in the final, with Korea’s 2-0 victory securing the team’s fourth consecutive gold medal.

The rivalry will continue, with Korea opening their Group B campaign against Chinese Taipei on Sept 21 at 6.30pm in a match that could offer an early glimpse at which team have the upper hand in the title race.

On Sept 22, Team Korea will face Hong Kong and close the group stage on Sept 23 against Thailand.

South Korea’s roster is built around players aged 25 or younger, with three wild-card selections aged 29 or younger.

Observers believe the Doosan Bears pitcher Gwak Been and Kia Tigers infielder Kim Do-young will anchor the team on the mound and at the plate.

For football, the Asian Games offer a chance to recover more than gold.

Korean football is still reeling from their group-stage exit at the 2026 World Cup and the controversy over embattled former national team coach Hong Myung-bo and Korea Football Association president Chong Mong-gyu.

Fifteen countries will compete in the men’s football tournament, with the teams divided into four groups.

South Korea have been drawn alongside Qatar and Saudi Arabia in Group D, leaving little room for a slow start.

The 23-player squad will open their campaign against Qatar on Sept 15, then take on Saudi Arabia on Sept 22.

The men’s tournament is reserved for players under 23, but each team may select up to three overage players.

Head coach Lee Min-sung selected three players from the recent World Cup squad as his overage players: Celtic midfielder Yang Hyun-jun, 24; Swansea City midfielder Eom Ji-sung, 24 and Gangwon FC defender Lee Gi-hyuk, 26. Stoke City midfielder Bae Jun-ho, also made the Asian Games squad at 22.

If South Korea advance, Japan are likely to pose the greatest threat.

Regarded as Asia’s leading football nation, Japan have emerged as the tournament’s strongest challenger, while Uzbekistan’s rising generation of young players could also stand in Korea’s way.

Korea’s biggest concern, however, may be the team itself.

Manager Lee has been criticised for failing to establish a clear playing style and for not giving his team enough time to prepare.

The squad have plenty of talented attackers and wingers, but questions remain in central midfield and defence.

Korea must also find a way past opponents likely to sit back, defend in numbers and leave little room to attack. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK