SEA Games: Gold but no rest for sailor Ryan Lo as he eyes Olympic spot

He retained his men's Laser Standard title at the SEA Games yesterday, but Singapore sailor Ryan Lo will not have time to think about resting or celebrations.

A day after topping the fleet of five with nine points after eight races at Subic Bay, he will head to Malta for an 11-day training camp.

The 22-year-old has one last shot to book his spot at the 2020 Olympics at the March 15-22 Asian championships in Abu Dhabi and is determined to seize the chance.

While pleased with the gold, what was more vital was that his performance in the Philippines showed him that he was on track.

Lo said: "This result is positive encouragement not just for me, but to the whole support team. We are making the right improvements and everything is going well.

"I was happy and grateful for the support from my family, especially my uncle who has been going through some health issues. I'm happy I was able to do it for him, happy for the support from my coaches and my support system."

Typhoon Kammuri, which swept through the country last week, created tricky conditions, requiring the sailors to adapt quickly.

"It affected the wind direction. It was difficult, tricky and unpredictable," he said.

"I needed to be really observant and focus on recognising those changes and alter my sailing plan."

He was pleased with his decision-making, which he had been working on before the Games.

He said: "I accomplished that most of the time. I managed it much better this time and my speed was good."

But he also highlighted certain aspects, like boat handling, as areas he will work on before the Asian championships.

Singapore also collected three silvers yesterday.

Boys' Optimist sailor Kenan Tan was second in the fleet of six after 11 races on 28 points. In the girls' event, Radiance Koh was on 20 points after 10 races in the five-boat field. Victoria Chan had 14 points after eight races in the four-boat women's Laser Radial fleet.