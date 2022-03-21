Gold after harrowing escape

BELGRADE • Yaroslava Mahuchikh overcame the "total panic" of armed conflict in her native Ukraine to win gold in the high jump at the World Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, she was forced to flee her home, hide out in a cellar and eventually make the 2,000km trip over three days to Belgrade to face what she dubbed her own front line.

The European indoor high jump champion, who won Olympic bronze in Tokyo last summer and world outdoor silver in Doha in 2019, left her home in Dnipro just three weeks ago as the conflict escalated.

Training, needless to say, was low on her list of priorities. But she did succeed in finding her way to Serbia after "hundreds of phone calls, many changes of direction, explosions, fires, and air raid sirens".

"This medal is for Ukraine, all my country, all my people, all the military," said Mahuchikh. "I must protect my country on the track in an international arena.

"Before we went to the field, the only thought in my mind was about Ukraine because too many terrible things have happened there.

"They (Russian forces) killed our people and they killed our nation and they killed our children, the future of Ukraine... I know that a lot of Russian people said that it's all fake, the videos are all fake, but a lot of our cities have been destroyed, how was that fake?"

Arriving in Serbia, Mahuchikh said she even doubted that she could jump at all but triumphed over Australian Eleanor Patterson after clearing 2.02m.

The crowd rose for a standing ovation with a handful of Ukrainian flags fluttering as World Athletics (WA) president Sebastian Coe handed Mahuchikh a hand-written letter, signed off "with thanks and admiration", when presenting her with the gold medal.

"I know I speak on behalf of all the World Athletics family when I convey mighty thanks for the supreme effort you and your Ukrainian team have made to be with us in Belgrade. World Athletics will do all it can to support the needs of the athletes of Ukraine. We have already created a fund to that end," the Briton wrote.

Mahuchikh's victory came in the absence of Russia's Mariya Lasitskene, who won gold in Tokyo competing as an accredited neutral athlete, but was ruled out of the world indoors following WA's ban on Russian and Belarusian athletes in the wake of the conflict.

Singapore's Ang Chen Xiang bettered his own national indoor best performance in the men's 60m hurdles yesterday after clocking 7.91 seconds in Heat 3 to go below his previous mark of 8.16sec. He finished 39th of 44 hurdlers and did not advance to the semi-finals.

Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs added the world indoor 60m crown to his Olympic 100m title as he scorched to victory in track's shortest event on Saturday.

The Tokyo 2020 double gold medallist timed 6.41sec and his perfectly timed dip at the line nudged him ahead of American defending champion Christian Coleman.

Jacobs said: "I believe in myself and my potential. I felt I was in the best shape I could be in this moment."

