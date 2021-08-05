Going the extra mile just to volunteer

TOKYO • In order to volunteer at the Tokyo Olympics, Wong Tsan from Hong Kong and his wife Rever Yau are spending around US$5,000 (S$6,740) on flights, evening meals, and mandatory hotel quarantine back home.

Under the anti-virus rules, the army of overseas volunteers that is usually part of the Olympics has largely been scrapped. Only overseas volunteers with specialist expertise, such as Wong, who was a Commonwealth fencing champion, have been allowed in.

Strict rules have confined the couple to the hotel and fencing venue, where Wong managed the warm-up zone and Yau volunteers as an information coordinator.

"Some fencers and coaches are very tense before the competition. I understand what they are thinking, so I try and help them relax," said the 55-year-old Wong.

He is the president of Hong Kong Fencing School, where gold medallist Edgar Cheung Ka-long trained as a teenager, though he did not get to see Cheung's winning bout from behind the scenes.

Despite the conditions and having to take a month off work, Wong has no regrets.

He said: "I really enjoy it here. I didn't even rest on my rest day. I worked all nine days of the competition."

Hundreds of keen volunteers had hoped to travel to Tokyo 2020, but most were told they could not attend when overseas spectators were banned in March.

So hockey enthusiast Bruce Danbury, who has helped at many tournaments including previous Olympics, felt "very lucky and very privileged" to be in Tokyo.

Usually, he is part of a big group of British volunteers - but this time, "it's just me", the 45-year-old told AFP.

"It's given me so much, so it's great to put a little back into the sport where I can," he said.

"I just look at it as a quite expensive holiday, but working 15 hours a day instead of sitting on a beach."

Danbury's job is technical, looking after pitch irrigation to make sure the playing surface is consistently in top condition.

"It's a very special opportunity to be involved in the Olympic Games, and being at my third consecutive Games brings home how amazing these athletes are," he said.

British volunteer Miranda Staveley also brings specialist knowledge to the Games - when a horse risked overheating at an Olympic equestrian event, she knew exactly what to do.

"You have to cool the horse down really quickly when they stop because it's so hot. It's really dangerous," said the 32-year-old, who has been competing in equestrian sports since childhood.

She grabbed a bucket of iced water and washed down the horse, which went on to complete the cross-country course - and even won a bronze medal.

"Because I'm extremely 'horsey', I could step into that role really easily," said Staveley, whose day job is in information technology.

She volunteered as an equestrian jump judge in London 2012 and Rio 2016, but costs and quarantine uncertainties meant she nearly did not make it to Tokyo when the Olympics were postponed by the pandemic.

"I hadn't been planning on going, because I didn't think it was going to happen, to be honest," she said.

But to be of help at crucial moments, meeting other specialists and training Japanese volunteers have made the trip "definitely worth going", she added.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE