Goh sets women's 2.4km national best

National runner Goh Chui Ling broke the women’s 2.4km national best yesterday after clocking 7min 58.50sec in the 2.4km challenge at the Pocari Sweat Run. At the Home of Athletics, the 29-year-old rewrote Vanessa Lee’s timing of 7:59.69, which was set in September last year. Lee finished second yesterday in 8:14.18, followed by Joyceleen Yap (8:48.72). Over 350 runners signed up for the challenge, which took place over the weekend. On Saturday, middledistance runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah set a men’s 2.4km national best (6:52.97).