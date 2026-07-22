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Goalkeeper Izairida Shakira the heroine as Lionesses down Cambodia for Asean C’ship spot

Izairida Shakira (far right) celebrating Singapore’s 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Cambodia with teammates Umairah Hamdan (far left) and Danelle Tan.

SINGAPORE – As Singapore goalkeeper Izairida Shakira stood on her goal line at Kuala Lumpur Stadium on July 22, the stakes could not have been higher.

The Lionesses were on the cusp of winning the penalty shoot-out after their Asean Football Federation Women’s Cup third-place play-off against Cambodia ended 1-1 in regulation time.

It was not just the bronze medal, but a place at the 2027 Asean Women’s Championship was also on the line.

With Singapore leading 4-3, 19-year-old Izairida rose to the occasion, palming away Sovanmony Heng’s effort to spark jubilant celebrations from her teammates, who gleefully piled on top of the relieved goalkeeper.

It was her second save of the shoot-out, having denied the Cambodians’ third effort.

Recalling the crucial save, she said: “It’s a lot of pressure but the moment I stepped on the line, and was waiting for the player to take the penalty, I just believed in myself and trusted my instincts, and the instincts qualified us for the championship.

“There were a lot of emotions rushing through me – excitement, relief, and everything else. The moment I saved that and I knew we qualified, we were all just so happy.”

The victory marked an impressive turnaround for the Lionesses, who just a month earlier were thumped 5-0 by Cambodia in an international friendly in Bandung, Indonesia.

But on July 22, 151st-ranked Singapore kept Cambodia at bay, despite ceding possession and managing just one shot to their opponents’ five in the first half.

And against the run of play, the Lionesses stunned the world No. 113 in the 24th minute, when centre-back Nur Umairah Hamdan launched a long ball that found Danelle Tan, who brought it under control, held off the chasing defenders, and delivered a clinic finish.

Cambodia drew level with a penalty from Vipha Soeurn in the 74th minute to send the match to the shoot-out, before Izairida’s heroics.

Sarah Zu’risqha, who slotted home the fifth spot kick to put Singapore in front, credited her teammates for helping her stay composed amid the pressure.

The 19-year-old said: “There were many ups and downs during the tournament, so when we reached the third-fourth placing match, I could see that we were all really hungry to claim the last qualification spot.

“As we look ahead to the next tournament, I think the most important thing is to always improve our chemistry and bond together as a team. It is what got us here.”

Head coach Mihoko Ishida praised her players for their resilience, and their hard work in defending crosses, as they had conceded three of the five goals to Cambodia from set pieces in the earlier friendly game.

Ishida said: “It was a tough game. However, the players worked hard. Prior to that, we shared what we were supposed to do in defending and attacking, and the players also didn’t give up, which led to the result.

“Obviously, there were times when we really suffered because Cambodia showed very good attacking play but again, including Izairida’s fantastic save, all the players put in a lot of effort.”

Earlier in the campaign, the Lionesses had topped their group with a draw against Laos and a win over Malaysia – their first victory over their Causeway rivals in seven meetings – before falling 2-0 to Indonesia in the semi-finals.

Singapore goalkeeper Izairida Shakira produced two saves in the Lionesses’ win over Cambodia at the AFF Women’s Cup. PHOTO: FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION OF SINGAPORE

In the final on July 22, Indonesia retained their title with a 5-0 win over Laos.

As the attention turns to the Asean Women’s Championship, Ishida said she would work on the strategy after reviewing their campaign.

She added: “The players have great character and personality so there’s a lot of belief now and it’s a fresh start from here.”

After achieving their goal of qualifying for the regional showpiece, Izairida is also not resting on her laurels.

The teenager said: “From here on, we know there’s a lot of work to do.

“We need to keep the number of injuries low and also really make sure our energy last through the game, but other than that I’m just more than happy that we get to the qualification line with this team and staff.”