Go Seventy Seventy

RACE 1(1,200M)

6 Yee Cheong Lucky looks to get the dream run up on the pace for Joao Moreira. He has yet to win but his trials have been tidy and looks ready to piece it all together. 5 Exponents has finished runner-up in his last three outings. Although he's struggling to win, he's still in career-best form and is a two-time Class 5 victor. 3 Never Better does his best racing on the grass but this isn't an overly strong affair. The inside draw should afford him every chance. 9 Run Moochi ran on well for fourth last start. His fitness from that run should have improved.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

11 G Unit led impressively to score in a recent Sha Tin dirt trial. If he can overcome the wide gate, he has an excellent chance of breaking through. 2 Meridian Genius came close to winning on a number of occasions last season. With fitness, he can find himself right in contention. 3 Gunnar has tallied three runner-up efforts in a row. He has talent, so it's only a matter of time. 6 Glorious Buddy caught the eye in a recent trial. Suspect he will roll forward from the inside gate and give himself every chance.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

3 Seventy Seventy has an excellent first-up record. He looks the one to beat. The booking of Zac Purton signals intent. 2 Shouson made in-roads late last season. He's not the finished product by any means. From the good gate, he should be able to roll forward and put himself in the race. 12 Lotus Breeze just keeps on winning. He's the veteran of the field who is searching for his third consecutive win. 14 Mr Magellan has taken a while to acclimatise but he's open to improvement with that first-up effort.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

4 Touch Of Luck closed strongly for third first-up as the favourite. If he's taken improvement from that run, he is the one to catch. 6 Jazz Steed appears ready to make an impression on debut. He's trialled up nicely for this task. 12 Star Superior is a two-time course-and-distance winner. Although he's first-up, he rates well with only 114lb (51.8kg) at the bottom of Class 4. 3 Strathclyde is another two-time course-and-distance winner. He's won fresh previously.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

12 Emerald Spur may have been winless, but he did show some ability midway through last term. He has trialled impressively. 11 Casimiro turned his form around last start to finish second. He's open to further improvement. 3 Sunshine Warrior survived an objection last start over Casimiro. Although he raced greenly, he showed heaps of ability. 2 Falcon Turbo lost his way last season but turned a corner last start, closing nicely for third. Expect improvement stepping up to 1,400m with the blinkers added.

RACE 6 (1,000M)

9 Ka Ying Master is unbeaten and is in search of his third consecutive win. If he handles the class rise, this is his race to lose. 5 E Master has been racing well without winning. He's a two-time winner first-up and his trial indicated that he was ready to fire fresh. 3 Winning Method struggled in his first try in open company. With that experience under his belt, he's capable of bouncing back. 1 Mr Lumieres is another who has previously won fresh. He has also trialled well.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

1 Harmony Victory resumes following an eye-catching Class 1 win at the final meeting of last season. He returns to Class 2 for this assignment and, even though this isn't his optimum distance, he has the class edge on this field. 9 Star Performance returns first-up after winning his only outing last season at 65-1. He dashed home nicely in a recent trial, suggesting that he is fit and well. He'll lump only 115lb on his back which should give him every chance. 5 King Opie was a four-time winner last season. He might have found his mark but this race falls away quickly and, with one run under his belt already this campaign, he might have the fitness edge. 2 Joyful Trinity hasn't won since 2016. This is a slight concern but he was consistent at the back-end of last season and is capable of finishing off strongly.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

3 Winning Delight scored an impressive debut win at his only run last season. He flashed from the tail of the field to score by a neck. He responded well in a recent trial and is the one to beat. 2 More Than This turned his form around to win at 22-1 in his fourth and final start of his first Hong Kong campaign. The soft gate should ensure he gets every chance. 10 World Famous was an excellent runner-up at his first run this season. He gave every indication that the extra 200m would be suitable. 6 Vincy is next best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

9 Utopia Life closed for an eye-catching second in his dirt debut behind the runaway Silver Fig last start. He should have taken plenty from that run and this appears a suitable race for him. 3 Simply Big loves the dirt. The blinkers stay on and so does Alfred Chan with his 10lb claim, indicating a bold front-running ride can be expected. 8 Triumphant Arch led and was narrowly run down last start at 44-1. Purton now takes the reins and he's another who is expected to roll forward to try and lead. 2 Infinity Endeavour is proven on the dirt and must be respected.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 Preciousship was only fair last season. However, he displayed significant improvement in his latest trial. This race could pan out in favour of him. He'll roll forward from the inside gate with the addition of blinkers. 5 Charizard turned a corner at the back-end of last season. He's open to further improvement and he could take honours. 13 Flying Victory is drawn awkwardly for this but, if he can overcome it, he's a place chance. 6 Fenrir has only stepped on the track once but he's since put in a number of nice trials. But, going on his UK form, he will be better over a longer distance.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club