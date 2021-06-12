Go for Harmony Win Win

RACE 1 (1,000M)
1 Cordyceps Six won well last start when surprising at 107-1. He is the one to beat again with apprentice Jerry Chau's claim.
5 Determined steps out on debut and looks ready to fire with leading jockey Joao Moreira astride.
6 Miracle Victory is better than his last-start sixth suggests.
2 Big Big Win has a chance off the back of a sound trial.
RACE 2 (1,200M)
10 Telecom Missile led in a trial and won. He could take plenty of catching from the good gate.
1 Dollar Reward will relish racing in the weaker grade, especially with champion jockey Zac Purton engaged from a good gate.
12 For Fun's Sake is racing well, has a good draw and a low weight.
7 Focus is next best.
RACE 3 (1,200M)
1 Demons Rock steps down in grade. He has drawn well to get every opportunity.
3 Regency Gem soared to an impressive win two starts ago. He has held his condition.
10 Ka Ying Brilliance is racing well and slots in light.
2 Jungle Blaze should not be too far away with Chau engaged.
RACE 4 (1,200M)
1 Harmony Win Win can roll forward and take plenty of catching from the good gate.
9 Fire Ball is racing well and is favoured by Gate 1 with Purton astride.
2 Vukan mixes his form but has shown a spark of quality on his day.
6 This Is Guts has ability. He will have taken plenty of experience from his debut outing.
RACE 5 (1,200M)
11 Steel Win has an ideal draw. From the front, he could take some catching.
2 Glorious Lover rarely runs a bad race. He, too, has drawn well.
12 The Best Hero slots in light and gets his chance.
10 Holyshowcasing is showing improvement. He also has a nice gate.
RACE 6 (1,400M)
12 Golden Four, who has a powerful finish, gets his chance to showcase what he is capable of.
9 Plikclone is aided by the booking of Purton. He has a good gate which enhances his claims.
13 Viva Popcorn closed off well two starts ago. With a race run to suit, he is capable of doing the same again.
7 Super Mission has drawn well and has claims.
RACE 7 (1,400M)
7 Inno Legend has gone close a number of times this season. With the right run from Gate 4, he can finally put his best foot forward.
1 Loyal Baby makes the step down in grade. Purton hops aboard now and he looks ready to fire off a good trial.
4 Gracylove is looking for back-to-back wins. He looks well placed to take another step forward.
10 Charizard closed off nicely last time. He is open to further improvement.
RACE 8 (1,200M)
9 Master Eight scored an effortless win on debut. He rises in grade but appears to have more than enough class to offset that.
1 Regency Bo Bo is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He can figure.
4 Super Dobbin is steadily improving as a lightly raced talent. He can take another step forward.
7 The Golden Scenery makes his debut. He is worth including off the back of a number of tidy trials.
RACE 9 (1,200M)
5 Run Run Cool caught the eye with an impressive all-the-way trial effort on the dirt. He can translate that form and prove difficult to catch from the good gate.
2 Man Star is looking for back-to-back wins. He is on the up and appears to have plenty of rating points left in hand.
9 Seven Heavens is on the quick seven-day back-up. He has raced well on the dirt before and remains a threat as a winner last Sunday.
11 Resolute, who finished third last start, is next best. He gets in with no weight on his back.
RACE 10 (1,200M)
8 Highly Proactive has registered a number of good runs on the dirt. He commands respect with the top-form Karis Teetan astride.
3 Handsome Bo Bo is looking for back-to-back wins. He is in sublime form and commands plenty of respect.
4 Harmony And Rich is on the quick back-up after prevailing at the midweek fixture. He has done well on the dirt and is blessed with an inside gate.
2 Will Power, a course-and-distance specialist, is next best.
RACE 11 (1,600M)
14 Ultra Express is looking for back-to-back wins. He is a lightly raced talent who appears more than capable of making the successful leap to Class 3.
3 All For St Paul's is the likely leader. He has drawn well and should make all the running.
4 Serious Liaison is looking for his third win from his last four starts. Once again, he commands plenty of respect.
2 Beauty Fit should improve back at Sha Tin. He can bounce back.
- Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club