Go for Harmony Win Win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

1 Cordyceps Six won well last start when surprising at 107-1. He is the one to beat again with apprentice Jerry Chau's claim.

5 Determined steps out on debut and looks ready to fire with leading jockey Joao Moreira astride.

6 Miracle Victory is better than his last-start sixth suggests.

2 Big Big Win has a chance off the back of a sound trial.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

10 Telecom Missile led in a trial and won. He could take plenty of catching from the good gate.

1 Dollar Reward will relish racing in the weaker grade, especially with champion jockey Zac Purton engaged from a good gate.

12 For Fun's Sake is racing well, has a good draw and a low weight.

7 Focus is next best.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

1 Demons Rock steps down in grade. He has drawn well to get every opportunity.

3 Regency Gem soared to an impressive win two starts ago. He has held his condition.

10 Ka Ying Brilliance is racing well and slots in light.

2 Jungle Blaze should not be too far away with Chau engaged.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

1 Harmony Win Win can roll forward and take plenty of catching from the good gate.

9 Fire Ball is racing well and is favoured by Gate 1 with Purton astride.

2 Vukan mixes his form but has shown a spark of quality on his day.

6 This Is Guts has ability. He will have taken plenty of experience from his debut outing.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

11 Steel Win has an ideal draw. From the front, he could take some catching.

2 Glorious Lover rarely runs a bad race. He, too, has drawn well.

12 The Best Hero slots in light and gets his chance.

10 Holyshowcasing is showing improvement. He also has a nice gate.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

12 Golden Four, who has a powerful finish, gets his chance to showcase what he is capable of.

9 Plikclone is aided by the booking of Purton. He has a good gate which enhances his claims.

13 Viva Popcorn closed off well two starts ago. With a race run to suit, he is capable of doing the same again.

7 Super Mission has drawn well and has claims.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

7 Inno Legend has gone close a number of times this season. With the right run from Gate 4, he can finally put his best foot forward.

1 Loyal Baby makes the step down in grade. Purton hops aboard now and he looks ready to fire off a good trial.

4 Gracylove is looking for back-to-back wins. He looks well placed to take another step forward.

10 Charizard closed off nicely last time. He is open to further improvement.

RACE 8 (1,200M)

9 Master Eight scored an effortless win on debut. He rises in grade but appears to have more than enough class to offset that.

1 Regency Bo Bo is a two-time winner from his last three starts. He can figure.

4 Super Dobbin is steadily improving as a lightly raced talent. He can take another step forward.

7 The Golden Scenery makes his debut. He is worth including off the back of a number of tidy trials.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 Run Run Cool caught the eye with an impressive all-the-way trial effort on the dirt. He can translate that form and prove difficult to catch from the good gate.

2 Man Star is looking for back-to-back wins. He is on the up and appears to have plenty of rating points left in hand.

9 Seven Heavens is on the quick seven-day back-up. He has raced well on the dirt before and remains a threat as a winner last Sunday.

11 Resolute, who finished third last start, is next best. He gets in with no weight on his back.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

8 Highly Proactive has registered a number of good runs on the dirt. He commands respect with the top-form Karis Teetan astride.

3 Handsome Bo Bo is looking for back-to-back wins. He is in sublime form and commands plenty of respect.

4 Harmony And Rich is on the quick back-up after prevailing at the midweek fixture. He has done well on the dirt and is blessed with an inside gate.

2 Will Power, a course-and-distance specialist, is next best.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

14 Ultra Express is looking for back-to-back wins. He is a lightly raced talent who appears more than capable of making the successful leap to Class 3.

3 All For St Paul's is the likely leader. He has drawn well and should make all the running.

4 Serious Liaison is looking for his third win from his last four starts. Once again, he commands plenty of respect.

2 Beauty Fit should improve back at Sha Tin. He can bounce back.