Go Champion's Way

RACE 1 (1,200M)

4 Gunnison, who ran third to Wishful Thinker at Happy Valley, can turn the tables as this race won't be run at a breakneck speed. 2 Wishful Thinker has won three of his last four starts, but this slowly run race might not suit him. 3 Jolly Banner scored a shock 89-1 win two starts ago up the straight before finishing unplaced over 1,400m. He'll be thereabouts. 1 Winner's Way has mixed his form, but his rating of 120 holds him in good stead for this.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

4 King's Man finished only half a length behind the winner last start at Happy Valley over 1,800m. From gate 3, he should perform well again. 8 Holy Unicorn goes in with four wins from five this season. He should be much-improved stepping up to 1,800m from 1,650m. 2 Remarkable is searching for his first win this season. He's a three-time winner on the dirt and commands plenty of respect. 11 The Joy Of Giving has already notched up two wins this season. Although his only run on the dirt saw him finish near last, he brings much better form in this time. He's a major player.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

2 Chairman Lo stuck on well for third last start. Jockey Zac Purton can ensure that he gets his chance to run over the top of them by riding off the speed from draw 10. 1 Seventy Seventy was a first-up winner in Class 4 at Sha Tin over 1,200m. He commands respect, even with 133lb (60.45kg) on his back. 10 Smart Rocket got his win two starts ago over this course and distance before finishing near-last in his latest outing. He has claims. 3 Golden Four has turned his form around. He'll be thereabouts for jockey Umberto Rispoli.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

9 Fun Times rates highly from his fast-finishing second two starts ago. He can roll home late. 7 Dragon Dance registered a shock 70-1 win last start over this course and distance. He's the likely leader, which is where all three of his career wins have come from. 11 Manful Star gets a handy 3lb claim from Matthew Poon. He should sit closer to the speed in this and get every chance. 12 Deal Maker has placed in his last three starts. He appears capable, especially with only 118lb on his back.

RACE 5 (1,000M) 4 Beauty Charisma comes into his Hong Kong debut following an impressive two-length trial win, where he led under Zac Purton and gave a nice kick to score. 2 Seven Heavens turned his form around last start to finish a narrow second. He's winless from 13 starts, but does get his chance. 12 Goko is a three-time winner from 17 starts. He could be value for the exotic bets. 13 Multimillion steps up from Class 4 to Class 3, which is always very difficult, but his forward style holds him in good stead.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

4 Brave Baby comes into this with career-best form, which should see him get his chance. 9 Grand Harbour led and faded to ninth last start, but the race before that, he stuck gamely to finish second. He'll also get his chance. 1 Winner Supreme brings the best turf form to this. He just needs to handle the transition to the dirt. 3 Dr Proactive should be thereabouts for trainer Jimmy Ting.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

2 Silver Fig is one from one. He won nicely on debut and appears to have returned in very good order. 10 Tom's Dragon is nearing a win. He's placed in three of his last four starts. 8 Borntoachieve is another who is fit and ready to break through. 1 All You Need's last three runs have been good enough to suggest that he could finish in the top four.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

5 What Else But You was simply dominant when winning The Chinese New Year Cup. The strong booking of Purton suggests that trainer John Size has him pegged to win back-to-back races. 7 Morethanlucky has an imposing record over 1,600m at Sha Tin, as three of his five wins have come over the trip. He drops 12lb off his last-start fourth for this. 4 Simply Brilliant scored two impressive wins before finishing a narrow fourth at Group 1 level behind Exultant in the Hong Kong Gold Cup. He's a major player. 2 Dinozzo has placed in his last two starts. He's one for the exotics.

RACE 9 (1,650M)

2 Elusive State has won his last five starts in a row, his last three on the dirt have been visually impressive. His rating is expected to grow. 6 Glorious Artist has admirers and is off his last-start second. He shapes as the main danger to Elusive State's unbeaten 18/19 season. 5 Raging Blitzkrieg has been consistent this season even though he has recorded a sole win from nine starts. He'll be thereabouts. 4 King Genki led and won well in his latest outing. He'll be on the speed and is one for the exotics.

RACE 10 (1,200M)

6 Champion's Way is two from two and he'll be suited by the spacious Sha Tin track and this appears to be his race to lose. 11 Solar Wai Wai is a legitimate contender to Champion's Way. He was unlucky not to have won his last start. 2 Prance Dragon dead-heated in his latest with Key Witness. He'll get his chance from pole position. 3 Hard Promise gets him in well at the weights and should be able to set the pace.

RACE 11 (1,600M)

12 Home Run flashed home last start to finish sixth, only a length behind the winner Right Choice, who has won four from five. 5 Not Usual Talent flashed home to finish second in his latest at a whopping 274-1. He commands respect off that run. 13 Witness Hunter is a two-time winner in Hong Kong. He was well beaten last start at Happy Valley, but is a much better horse at Sha Tin. 6 Cordyceps won well last start and, before that, he notched up a consistent four placings.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club