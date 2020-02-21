Gloves off for Wilder and Fury

LAS VEGAS • Heavyweights Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury jettisoned their previously cordial tone in favour of a heated and personal exchange in their final press conference before their highly anticipated rematch in Las Vegas tomorrow.

World Boxing Council champion Wilder 42-0-1 (41 knockouts) and lineal heavyweight title holder Fury 29-0-1 (20 KOs) shoved each other when they took the stage at the MGM Grand on Wednesday night before promising to knock each other out.

"Deontay is very nervous," said the 31-year-old Fury, who also predicted that his opponent would be begging him for a third fight.

"I can see his jumper going in and out from the big heart beat pounding out of his chest.

"He's terrified. He's nervous as hell. He doesn't know what to expect, and he's getting knocked out."

Claiming that he was a "bigger star than their home-grown heavyweight", Fury added: "Is there anything the Gypsy King can't do, including slapping him in the mouth? There's nothing I can't do."

In response, the 34-year-old American responded with laughter at Fury's repeated claims that he will end the fight in the second round and referenced his opponent's past struggles with depression, drug use and weight gain.

He said: "When I knock you out, go do stand-up comedy. You've got a career there. You've got pillows for fists and that's why I kept running through you.

"Don't you ever forget that when I found you, you were strung out on coke... Don't you ever forget who brought you to big-time boxing.

"I put food on your table for your family to eat and I'm doing it again for a second time. I'm the one who sells the pay-per-view and tickets. They (the fans) come to see me."

Their first bout in December 2018 ended in a controversial split-decision draw after 12 explosive rounds, a result that satisfied neither fighter, but left both with their undefeated records intact.

While many critics felt Fury won that meeting, it could have gone either way after Wilder sent the former crashing to the canvas in the 12th round following a vicious right hand, only for him to beat the referee's count.

This has been called the most important heavyweight championship fight since the Lennox Lewis-Evander Holyfield rematch in 1999 because of their reputations and clash of styles.

Evidence of Wilder's "Alabama country power", as he has termed it, can be plainly seen in a survey of his ledger, with all but two of the 2008 Olympic bronze medallist's 43 professional victories ending inside the distance.

He has shown time and again that he is boxing's most devastating puncher, and is more than content to sit back and wait for an opening for his show-stopping right hand.

Fury, with 20 stoppages in 30 fights, is not a KO merchant on the same level, but has built a reputation as a slick and awkward customer, and considered to be the most technically proficient boxer in his division.

Both fighters lived up to the pre-fight hype in their first clash at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles and Fury believes the same fireworks will be on display at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"It's a big show and I'm very happy we could all get together and put this on for the fans around the world," he said. "If it's anything good as the talking we're doing up on stage here, we're in for a real treat."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN