Glorious Dragon set for cup glory

RACE 1 (1,200M)

9 Super Kingdom is on the steady improve, suggesting a win is coming. 1 Turbo Power has a win and a second in his two Hong Kong starts. He has a bit of a class edge. 5 HK Dragon mixes his form but, with the right run, can figure. 3 Great King might improve getting around a bend.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

6 Sure Win Win gets a handy draw. From there, he should get every opportunity. 2 Destin is competitive in this grade. He gets his chance as a two-time course-and-distance winner. 5 Shanghai Grace mixes his form but is worth including. 12 Blazing Partners deserves respect for the in-form David Ferraris stable, which collected a midweek double at Happy Valley.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

9 Sparky Star has had a number of good runs throughout his career. It would not surprise to see him win. 2 Bella Baby has the runs on the board. He just needs to offset the wide gate. 1 Victory Scholars has shown considerable ability. 12 Sunday Betting is on the steady improve. Do not discount.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

G3 SHA TIN VASE HANDICAP 9 Courier Wonder is looking to extend his unbeaten record to five. He is an exceptional talent. 2 Rattan will have taken plenty of benefit from his last-start fifth, which should allow him to take another step forward. 3 Sky Field placed at Group 1 level last start. He has found a suitable contest. 1 Computer Patch can roll forward and give this lot something to catch.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

9 Victorious Seeker is racing well. He is favoured with Gate 4 and the step-up to 2,000m is a big plus. 8 Shanghai Dragon is the likely leader. He is in exceptional form as a three-time winner from his last four starts. 11 Nuremberg can roll forward from his wide gate and make a race of this. 2 Clement Legend is rarely not a factor over these staying distances. He bears watching with the booking of Joao Moreira.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

5 El Jefe is racing in very good form and has drawn well. The step-back to the mile also suits. 1 New Future makes a welcome step-back in grade. With a race run to suit, he can finish best. 8 Robot Warrior is a lightly raced talent. The manner in which he closed off last start suggests that a win is nearing. 4 Dandy Years is next best. He is super competitive in this spot.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

1 Uncle Steve is racing in terrific form without winning, having notched five top-three finishes from his last six starts. He gets his chance from the good gate. 2 Craig's Star closed off nicely for a close-up second last start, beaten by a head. He remains in this grade. 3 King Opie has found a bit of form in Class 4. Moreira hops up and he could well come right. 4 The Hulk is looking for back-to-back wins.

RACE 8 (2,400M) G1 STANDARD CHARTERED CHAMPIONS & CHATER CUP

2 Glorious Dragon steps up to 2,400m for the first time. He should relish the distance. His latest effort when sixth in the Group 1 QEII Cup over 2,000m was solid. 1 Exultant is looking for a third consecutive triumph in this race. His form has slipped a touch and he might be worth opposing. 8 Packing Waltham was unlucky last start in the Group 3 Queen Mother Memorial Cup. He commands respect with a clean run. 5 Butterfield claimed that Group 3 contest. He relishes the trip.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

6 Great Treasure has a bit of class about him, especially as an eight-time winner from 80 starts. He is capable of finishing on top. 2 Winning For All is a winner in this grade. He is worth including. 7 Horsesain Bolt gets the services of champion jockey Zac Purton. He is lightly raced and looks close to a breakthrough win. 3 Yo Beauty mixes his form but clearly has some ability. He can finish off for Moreira.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

2 Dragon Fortune is a one-time winner from four starts. Drawn well, he needs only clear passage to put his best foot forward. 1 Super Red Dragon has the class edge. He has also drawn well and is a two-time winner in this grade. 13 Brilliant China turned his form around to grab third last start. He is open to further improvement. 3 Zone D is racing with plenty of merit. He has drawn awkwardly but is still progressing nicely.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

8 Chicken Dance, who has struggled following his return from injury, has drawn well. His form has been solid without returning a win. 4 Killer Bee is classy. He is a two-time winner from three starts in Hong Kong. He is a leading player. 2 Mig Energy caught the eye in a recent trial. He has drawn well and should not be too far away. 1 Metro Warrior is next best.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club