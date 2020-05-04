Global E-sports Federation enters partnership with Commonwealth Games Federation

SINGAPORE - The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) and Global E-sports Federation (GEF) are in partnership to develop an e-sports strategy for the grouping that represents nations and territories that are current or former members of the British Empire.

The partnership will focus on areas including an analysis on the status of e-sports in the Commonwealth and "its capacity to support and advance our vision and mission through the joint development of a values-based Commonwealth e-sports strategy", said a joint statement by both organisations on Monday (May 4).

The GEF is headquartered in Singapore, and its president, Chris Chan, is also secretary-general of the Singapore National Olympic Council.

Other areas of focus are exploring and developing athlete-centred, sport-focused initiatives and campaigns that harness and elevate the principles of equality, diversity, inclusion, integrity and innovation, among others, in e-sports across the Commonwealth. It also includes exploring the development of sustainable e-sports properties such as competitions and development initiatives.

CGF president Louise Martin noted the rise in popularity and participation in e-sports.

"During the Covid-19 pandemic, interest in e-sports globally has continued to increase significantly which demonstrates an important characteristic of connecting people during a difficult period," she added.

"For some time now, the CGF has been looking for a way to formally engage with e-sports, to explore how it can align with the Commonwealth Sports Movement and its support of the sustainable development of digital infrastructure, connectivity and commerce across the Commonwealth.

"In the Global Esports Federation, we know we have the right partner to help us undertake this exciting piece of work."

In the statement, the GEF also released data to show that its plan is engage the Commonwealth Games Federation is not without merit.

The data showed that some 65 per cent of the Commonwealth's two billion citizens are under the age of 30 and that 16- to 24-year-olds are more likely to watch e-sports tournaments (32%) than traditional sports tournaments (31%).

Some 89 per cent of adults in the Commonwealth have a mobile connection today and just under half of them are using data services. By 2022, almost everyone online in the Commonwealth will have a smartphone and access to sufficient bandwidth to stream video.

GEF chief Chan believes the partnership further strengthens the federation's mission of convening the world's e-sports ecosystem.

He said: "This partnership allows us to develop a pathway together for an inclusive, progressive, and visionary future for the youth and the entire Commonwealth - North to South, East to West - reaching across a third of the world's population.

"The future of e-sports continues to be bright, and we look forward to developing great collaborations across the world; elevating e-sports based on the traditions and values of sport and the principle of harnessing technology for good."