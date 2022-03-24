Global Drummer to continue his incredible run

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) BEERENBERG showed good improvement from his debut to his second start. With more improvement likely, he does look the one to beat.

(2) FORBIDDEN BEAST did not show much on debut but should improve.

(5) ORANGE RED from rival Gavin Smith's yard showed good promise on debut and is looking to go one better.

(6) SAND BANK is improving and should contest the finish.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(3) CALL ME THE BREEZE and (9) PINNACLE are likely to fight out the finish. The former has some fair Western Cape form and, having made the trip, the connections will be expecting her to go close. She may, however, find the Gavin Smith-trained Pinnacle the one to beat. The filly looked a bit unlucky last time and did everything but win.

(1) ANTONIO AUGUSTA and (5) CHEVELEY MOON are not expected to win but could be involved in a scrap for a minor place.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(8) CRAFTY HEART drops in distance and her form over further suggests a winning turn is not too far away.

(3) GRACE LIGHTNING has been unreliable of late but is also overdue for a win.

(4) LAURETTA MIA is holding form and is likely to be right there at the finish once again.

(7) ESHRAAQ is a game front runner who could keep rolling one of these days.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) DELICASEA has been good over this course and distance, but is returning from a break and her fitness needs to be taken on trust.

(6) GLACIER GOLD is her stablemate. She quickened nicely to win her last start but the drop in distance could be tricky.

(5) AFTERNOON TEA is clearly a hit-or-miss filly and was disappointing the last time. But it is hard to write her off just yet and she is worth including in exotics.

(8) WINTER FURI makes the trip from the Western Cape and could enjoy this venue, so has an obvious winning chance.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(6) SABINA'S PRODIGY found his best stride only late when chasing home a bang-in-form rival. It will not be much of a shock if he is to go one better this time.

(5) FIND ME UNAFRAID was behind rival Sabina's Prodigy that day and there is no real reason to expect that not to be the same again.

(8) FRENCH DECLARATION looks to be an improving sort and is clearly a big runner in this contest.

(9) GREAT WARRIOR could finish in the money.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) BUSH TRACKER was not at his best in his last two starts but he does look like he can win this.

(2) MASTER REDOUTE is on the up and looks a big hope in this line-up.

(3) PEACE IN OUR WORLD and (4) SAFARI BLUE have taken turns beating each other. It is hard to predict who will come out on top this time.

(6) SWEET THE SOUND will need a really quick pace to show her best but may not get it.

(5) YOU KNOW WHO may have needed his local debut and could improve.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER continues his incredible run, having been defeated only once in his last nine starts. However, that was over this course and distance. Jockey J.P. van der Merwe has been entrusted with the ride and he will be the one to catch, provided they do not take him on early.

(2) PLEASEDTOMEETYOU won this race last year and, although his recent form has not been good, he will be a threat.

(6) INHERIT THE RAIN heads the Alan Greeff attack and he has been in good form.

(8) JOYFUL NOISE is speedy and could be in it for a long way. She must be included in those novelty bets.

(4) SPEED MACHINE is probably at his very best on a soft track. But, if they go too quickly early, he could swoop late and pick up a deserved win.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(1) GOLIGHTLY did not show much on local debut but has been a revelation since, winning twice. The first win was by many lengths and that was followed up by a full-of-running success. She has picked up some hefty penalties for those wins but could pull off a hat-trick.

(2) LILLYBELLE, from the Andre Nel yard, looms as the obvious danger to Golightly. This Querari filly looks progressive and won a nice race last time.

(4) EMALINE is a course-and-distance winner and must be considered.

(3) SAVANNAH WINTER is coming off a nice win but may reserve her best for the Polytrack.