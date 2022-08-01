Global Drummer can atone for Group 1 defeat

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(1) MARADIVA is in good form. He battles to finish off his races but should be right there at the finish.

(2) CAPTAINS WALK is holding form well. Can win in a weak field.

(3) JAYRANI has lost his way completely. He has a winning chance on his best form but does need a lot of improvement on his local debut.

(6) RHYTHM OF THE RAIN has been costly to follow but course and distance suit.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) LILY OF ORANGE is battling to get out of the maiden ranks but does look the one to beat.

(2) MISS UNITED STATES is clearly unreliable but cannot be dismissed easily.

(3) BABYITSCOLDOUTSIDE did not produce the goods last time out but has a winning chance on the penultimate run.

(4) BOLD LEAH is unreliable but could earn some money.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) GLOBAL DRUMMER was not disgraced last time out in a Group 1 race. His previous run was disappointing but the Eastern Cape champion sprinter has made a meal of such races last season. Can bounce back to winning ways.

(2) INHERIT THE RAIN is course-and-distance suited but is not well drawn.

(4) REGIMENTAL is a bit unreliable but could earn more money.

(5) EVIES FIRST is consistent and can finish in the money.

RACE 4 (1,300M)

(2) BOLD RESOLVE is often slowly away but if jumping well from his good draw he has a winning chance. He could benefit from the stronger rider this time.

(3) TUK TUK is doing very nicely for current trainer Gavin Smith and does look the one to beat.

(4) DANCING GIRL is seeking to complete a hat-trick. This is a tougher race than the last two she won but she did win them nicely indeed, so cannot be dismissed.

(5) SOWETO ROSE is in good heart and must be respected.

RACE 5 (1,300M)

(1) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE won nicely last time out and could be better than her mark.

(2) CAPE DIAMOND likes the Polytrack and could surprise.

(3) PRINCESS OF WINTER has lost her way of late but is also not out of it.

(8) PINNACLE runs in a handicap for the first time and has a chance.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) ROYAL SHINDIG met stronger last time so should do better here.

(2) HOMER FIDGET is clearly better than his last run suggests and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) PAULLY has more to come and has a winning chance.

(5) WANGAN MIDNIGHT is course-and-distance suited and will improve on the last run.

RACE 7 (1,900M)

(4) CANE LIME 'N SODA loves the Polytrack and is the one to beat.

(8) BEL PUNTO could be a danger in a race like this.

(2) PRINCESS OF FIRE won a nice race last time out but is carrying a penalty.

(6) FLINDERS RANGE and (7) JASPERO are two others who could earn some money.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(1) ANATURA is in good form, but ran unplaced on Friday. Keep safe.

(2) MRS HOTLINE is battling to finish off her races but holds a chance.

(3) ALASKAN FATE is capable of a strong finish when in the mood.

(9) DUTCHESSBURNEDETTE can be considered an unlucky loser last time out and can go one better.