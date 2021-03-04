Global cast to converge for Dota 2 Singapore Major

The first 14 teams who have booked their place at the March 27-April 4 One Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major presented by PGL were announced by One Esports yesterday.

Europe's Team Secret, Alliance, Nigma and Team Liquid will feature in the US$500,000 (S$665,470) closed-door event at Fairmont Singapore, along with the Commonwealth of Independent States' Virtus.pro, Natus Vincere and AS Monaco Gambit.

South-east Asia's Fnatic, Neon Esports and T1 will also be in the 18-team tournament, which is organised in partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Evil Geniuses - where one of Singapore's top e-sports players Daryl "iceiceice" Koh plies his trade - and Quincy Crew are the North American teams who will make an appearance, while South America's Beastcoast and Thunder Predator have also qualified.

The final four teams, all from China, will be determined in the middle of this month.

One Esports chief executive Carlos Alimurung said: "We congratulate and welcome the world's best Dota 2 teams to the upcoming Singapore Major.

"One Esports, with our partners PGL and STB, is excited to deliver one of the most prestigious e-sports experiences in the world."

Silviu Stroie, chief executive of PGL, said: "Having an on-site event during this period is a major accomplishment, and we're delighted to run this fantastic event which will set the stage for the best teams in the world. We will take all the measures needed to have a safe tournament in a healthy environment."

Dota 2 is a five-on-five multiplayer online battle arena video game and one of the world's most popular e-sports titles.

One Esports Dota 2 Singapore Major is the first Major event of the Dota Pro Circuit this year.

This will be the second major e-sports event that Singapore is hosting this year after the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang M2 World Championship in January.