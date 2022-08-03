Given time to focus, Pereira sets a 100m best

After a stellar outing at this year's Hanoi SEA Games in May when she won a gold and a silver, Shanti Pereira continued her fine form as she rewrote her own 100m national record at the Commonwealth Games yesterday.

She clocked 11.48 seconds and finished fifth in her heat, which was won by Grace Nwokocha in 10.99sec. Pereira ended 21st in the field of 49 and earned a spot in the semi-finals in Birmingham today.

The 25-year-old's previous mark of 11.58sec was set at the 2019 Asian Athletics Championships.

She said: "Extremely pleased with my performance and race execution today. The goal was to get a personal best with the hopes of qualifying for the semi-finals, so I am really glad I did that."

Her coach Luis Cunha was also pleased with the sprinter's progress since the SEA Games.

At last month's World Athletics Championships in Oregon, she came within 0.01sec of breaking her 200m national record of 23.52sec, set at the SEA Games.

Cunha said: "She's been doing well since the SEA Games - she almost broke the national record there. We prepared for the Commonwealth Games and she broke the national record finally and she's very happy. That's (making the semi-finals) the bonus - the time only depends on her."

He highlighted two overseas training camps in the past month as a key reason for Pereira's ability to break her 100m national record.

The first was in San Diego in preparation for the world championships, and another in Sweden ahead of the Games. During the two camps, she was able to focus solely on training as compared to before when she had to juggle her job and training.

Pereira added yesterday that it was "rewarding to see the efforts of my training bearing fruit".

Cunha believes there is still more to come from the sprinter, who will also be competing in the 200m.

He said: "The idea is to maintain the level or, if possible, continue to be better. She still has room to improve, do better in the future. The goal she has is not just for the Commonwealth Games, but also next year's SEA Games, World Champs. The idea is to earn more medals and records."

In the men's 100m heats yesterday, Singapore's Marc Brian Louis (10.51sec), Joshua Chua (10.67) and Ian Koe (10.91) failed to progress to the semi-finals.