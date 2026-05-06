Give Orange County a go

Race 1 (1,200m)

(4) JIMMY VEGA and (7) PISTA RESISTANCE made encouraging debuts and, with natural improvement, should be competitive.

(8) PLATINUM SHAY has the form and experience to play leading a role too.

(9) SEACHTU REALTA has shown enough to earn a cheque and could get into the picture.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(4) PROPER caught the eye on his reappearance when staying on to finish fourth over 1,400m. On that evidence, the step-up to this trip should unlock further improvement.

Youngster (6) SUTTER’S MILL made an encouraging introduction over a shorter distance, He will have more to offer over this extended trip with that experience to count on.

(1) ROCK MY BOAT, second over track and trip last time, should have a say.



(3) RIVER KITTEN should not be left out.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(1) GREEN MACHINE and (2) SAMUEL SHARPE fit similar profiles and will likely fight out the finish if building on career-best last starts. Preference is for the former, whose 2,000m experience will stand him in good stead.

(3) EMERALD CITY runs his best races from the front and could pose a threat to the principals, on the back of his recent first-up third.

(7) ASIAH’S TIARA has the form and experience to also make her presence felt.

Race 4 (1,200m)

Hard-knocker (4) LONGSWORD has a wide draw to contend with, but races off an attractive mark. He has found form recently with this headgear fitted and should play another leading role.

(3) LADY ELLIOT and (2) ADA LOVELACE take on male opposition but should be competitive.

Recent maiden winner (1) HAT’S MAMBO has scope for improvement.

Race 5 (1,450m)

(1) OKLAHOMA SMOKESHOW lost little in defeat when a game-in-defeat second over 1,450m at a higher level last time. A similar performance could suffice in this grade.

Returning older rival (3) FRERE JACQUES is respected on his reappearance, as he drops in class and remains open to improvement.

Highveld newcomer (2) GRAN CANARIA boasts strong Western Cape and KZN form. He is another with solid claims in his first start for the new yard.

Hard-knocker (5) GUERILLA WARFARE has earning potential.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) ORANGE COUNTY won with authority at his last start at this level over 1,800m. Such was the manner of that performance, a five-point penalty may not be enough to prevent him from following up.

(6) SHOREYBOMBA is held on that form but should pose a threat on better weight terms.

The versatile (2) ROBERT BROWNING is at the top of his game and should remain competitive off his current mark.

(5) GREENLIGHT RACER can get into the picture.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(7) BAY EMPIRE would not be winning out of turn after back-to-back seconds, the latest behind (1) MICHAEL FARADAY (4kg worse off). However, the former finished behind (2) MATTIAZO in an earlier meeting and the latter is weighted to confirm that form.

(6) ITSNOWORNEVER could get a look-in too.