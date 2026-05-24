Girl, 12, becomes first S’porean squash player to win Asian junior individual title

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Singapore's Kareena Sashikumar smashing her way to an 11-2, 11-3, 11-1 win over Japan's Rio Yoshino in the U-13 girls' final of squash's Asian Junior Individual Championships in Sichuan, China, on May 24.

SINGAPORE – Kareena Sashikumar etched her name into the history books on May 24 after becoming the first Singaporean to win an Asian junior individual squash title.

At the Sichuan Panshiya Highland Sports Training Base in China, the 12-year-old thrashed Japan’s Rio Yoshino 11-2, 11-3, 11-1 in 15 minutes to prevail in the girls’ Under-13 final.

Kareena said: “I’m feeling very happy, very proud and very grateful to everybody… And I hope that more Singaporeans can win the Asian Junior Individual Championships.

“I trained quite hard, I put in a lot of effort, and I was really hoping to win this event because it has been my long-time aim since last year.”

Alex Wan, general manager of the Singapore Squash Rackets Association, said: “This is a major milestone for us, to have our first Asian junior champion.

“It’s always been on the back of my mind, that this is one of the things that I would like to help achieve for Singapore.”

Kareena, a Primary 6 pupil at Farrer Park Primary School, will next compete in the June 10-14 SEA Junior Individual Championships in Manila.