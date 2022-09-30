Gimmeafirst en route to back-to-back success

RACE 1 (1,600M)

(7) IGNATIUS has come on heaps. He will enjoy the extra distance.

(8) RUN FOR COVER finished ahead of Ignatius on debut. The extra trip will also suit.

(3) GIMME A DIAMOND is improving nicely and should be involved in the finish.

(2) KING OF VENUS pulled up lame last time. He is back from a lengthy layoff but has potential. If ready, he could take the honours.

RACE 2 (1,600M)

(4) INTOXICATING has finished close in all her three runs. She should be thereabouts again despite facing a strong field.

(6) GREGARIOUS GAL was a well-beaten hot favourite last time. She deserves another chance.

(8) POMOZELOUS was all at sea on debut. Improvement expected.

(5) CAPE LIGHTS is improving with racing but has an outside draw.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(11) RED SASH ought to have improved following her debut second over this track and trip. She is drawn widest but is getting weight from her male rivals, which could benefit her.

(5) GYPSY EXPRESS is also getting a gender allowance. She, too, should be competitive, especially from a more favourable draw.

Newcomers (2) MARREE MAN, (4) TRIPPI T and (6) CAPTAIN CASANOVA could make their presence felt. Watch the market.

RACE 4 (1,600M)

(2) MAGICAL FLIGHT is not meeting a strong field and could chalk up a fifth victory.

(5) ANGELSEA won despite needing the run after a year off. Fitter, she could follow up.

(3) TABBY CAT improved last time over this course and distance and should get into the mix. The remaining five runners are capable of sneaking into the quartet.

RACE 5 (1,000M)

(8) GIACOMO PUCCINI finished second in a stronger race over this track and trip. He should go one better with a repeat of that effort in this class.

(6) DEAN STREET should enjoy a return to sprints. The progressive gelding could threaten in receipt of 4kg from Giacomo Puccini.

(2) SEEKING THE ONE and debut winner (3) LOVE IN WINTER are unexposed colts with plenty of scope for improvement. They could make their presence felt.

(4) BARNEY MCGREW has the form and experience to play a supporting role.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(1) MISS DAISY and (2) FEATHER BOA have beaten one another. Both are bred for this distance and further. But, on collateral form, Miss Daisy gets the nod. The remaining six runners are looking for the minor money.

(4) SIMPLE SIMPLE, (5) LADY REGENT and (6) MRS BROWNING look the most likely improvers from their recent outings.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(2) GIMME'S LADDIE was backed in both starts during his time in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and should get it right third-up. The step-up in trip is expected to bring about improvement.

(14) MAX THE OTTER will fight out the finish, as he should also have more to offer over the longer trip after a fast-finishing second over 1,250m.

(4) DONDER STORM, (1) STATE OF SHOCK, (10) AUTUMN MOON and (12) CYBOTIX are held on that form, but could have a role to play over this trip.

RACE 8 (1,450M)

(10) TAMARISK TREE could be something special. He won in a canter on debut, although beating nothing of note. Expected to improve, he must be respected.

(4) RAFFLES looks likely to improve the most. He could be involved despite the wide draw.

Stablemate (2) THUNDERSTONE forms a good back-up. Also drawn wide out but cannot be ruled out are (1) NOW I GOT YOU and highly respectable maiden (12) FOSTINOVO.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

(8) YAYA MARIA did too much from a wide draw last time, so must be forgiven for a disappointing run. On pedigree and a better draw, she ought to improve over this distance.

(7) TUSCANY has improved with each outing and would have needed her last start after a break. She should have more to offer with improved fitness.

(6) RED KITE should also have progressed to have a say

(9) TURN THE PAGE has improved after a break and is capable of raising her game over this trip for the first time.

RACE 10 (1,450M)

(1) BIG BURN is unbeaten at this track, including a win in this race in 2021.

(5) DESERT MIRACLE has been given a long break. Back over the right trip, she must be respected.

(3) LUCY IN THE SKY and (2) HOMELY GIRL are honest sorts. They could get into the money.

RACE 11 (1,400M)

(3) JAZZBELL A confirmed the promise of her debut third when second in her next start. Any further improvement should see her shed the maiden tag.

(11) SUNLIT FROM HEAVEN and (4) VENUS DE MILO are likely to improve after their quiet introductions. They could pose as threats.

(9) JAM JAM stayed on over a shorter trip to finish fourth at this track last time. This suggests she could make her presence felt with the step-up in trip.

RACE 12 (1,450M)

(8) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is ripe and ready to take this Grade 2 The Topbet Joburg Spring Challenge. He found problems last time when finishing 13/4 lengths behind (7) FOREVER MINE, But he is 101/2 better off and should reverse the form.

Stable companions (3) PUERTO MANZANO and (1) BINGWA needed their last runs and should go closer.

RACE 13 (1,400M)

(7) GIMMEAFIRST made an impressive winning debut and is best followed until beaten. Riding arrangements suggest she is the pick of the Khaya Stables-owned fillies, with Keagan de Melo opting for Gimmeafirst over (3) GIMME'S LASSIE, on whom he also rode to victory last time.

(1) ACT NATURALLY and (4) FUTURE GIRL were also successful last time. The preference is for Future Girl, who won over this trip. She poses a threat on that evidence.

(2) PUCALLPA and (5) CATTALEYA will relish the step-up in trip and make their presence felt.

RACE 14 (1,800M)

(7) DEFINITELY MAYBE is coming off a long break. If close to ready, the filly could make a winning comeback.

(1) SUPREME DANCE runs well fresh and could get into the action. Look for a better run from (10) KING'S CRUSADE, who has no early pace but is improving.

(9) GREAT AFFAIR should not be far off them.

RACE 15 (1,400M)

(6) CHANSONETTE is the only Grade 1 winner in this line-up. She was the leading three-year-old filly in the region last season. She enjoyed a much-deserved break after her connections gave the KZN winter season a miss to focus on a Cape summer campaign that should begin with victory in this race. She is weighted to win.

(1) GOING UP and stablemate (5) SANTA MARIA have a lot to find on these terms but are threats on their best form.

(7) TIPSY TARRAGON has been thrown into the deep end. But the progressive three-year-old could be better than rated.

RACE 16 (1,800M)

(3) MCEBISI was a bit disappointing last time but could chalk up a well-deserved third win.

(4) SECRET IS OURS found problems last time and could make amends.

(7) ICE MAN COMETH is having his third run after a rest and could take the honours.

(6) CLARKSON did well with blinkers and could feature.