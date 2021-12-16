Giant-slaying Loh cruises into world c'ships last-16

National shuttler Loh Kean Yew's impressive form at the Badminton World Federation World Championships continued in the second round as he made light work of Austria's world No. 93 Luka Wraber with a 21-4, 21-8 win in just 25 minutes in Huelva, Spain yesterday.

This victory follows the 24-year-old's stunning win over Denmark's world No. 1 and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen in three games in the first round on Monday.

Loh will take on Thailand's world No. 20 Kantaphon Wangcharoen today for a place in the quarter-finals.

Against Wraber, the world No. 22 Singaporean burst out of the traps and won the first game in just 10 minutes.

His 31-year-old opponent had no answers to Loh's pace, smashes and net play.

Loh told The Straits Times: "This is a very important win too as I'm working on my consistency. Beating Viktor is great, but I cannot be carried away with just one win.

"I went into this match prepared for different scenarios and remained focused throughout.

"Nearer the end of the match, I was able to try a few things to understand the wind condition more for the next round."

The Singaporean has now matched his best showing at the 2019 world championships when he made the last 16, and will now hope to go one better when he plays Kantaphon, whom he beat most recently in the 2019 SEA Games men's singles semi-finals.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, his compatriot and 16th-ranked Yeo Jia Min lost 21-15, 8-21, 21-15 to Scotland's world No. 21 Kirsty Gilmour in the second round of the women's singles.

National singles coach Kelvin Ho said: "Regardless of the opponent, Kean Yew has to keep taking the initiative and always be ready.

"As for Jia Min, she played the right attacking game in the second game after losing the first. But she rushed and lost the momentum in the decider. She still has to overcome certain mental barriers to improve another level."