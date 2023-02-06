ST Full-time Report: Geylang are Man City's first Asean partner | Lydia Ko to play in two S'pore events in March

Dear ST reader,
Singapore Premier League's Geylang International will be the first South-east Asian club to partner City Football Group, which owns English Premier League champions Manchester City, and is one of world football’s richest and most powerful organisations.
Unfortunately for football fans here, the Feb 26 English League Cup final will not be broadcast live here with both telcos Singtel and StarHub confirming that they do not have the rights to it.
Finally, women's golf takes centre stage in Singapore in March with two high-profile events, the HSBC Women's World Championship and the Aramco Team Series. World No. 1 and fan favourite Lydia Ko headlines both tournaments and will surely be the star attraction at Sentosa Golf Club and Laguna National Golf Resort Club when she plays.
Geylang are City Football Group’s first Asean partner
News Analysis: Fernandez’s transfer record may be short-lived with clubs back to splurge
The midfielder's £106.8 million move to Chelsea will be the new benchmark for British clubs heading into summer, writes guest columnist James Walton.
No League Cup final broadcast on Singtel, StarHub; Man United, Newcastle fans baffled
It was a similar situation in 2018, when there was no live coverage of the showpiece clash between eventual winner Manchester City and Arsenal.
World No. 1 Lydia Ko to headline first Aramco Team Series event in Singapore
S’pore’s Peter Gilchrist returns to billiards world No. 1 after Scottish Open win
The 54-year-old Singaporean beat England’s Robert Hall 439-308 in the final to clinch the title.
Singapore to face powerhouses in Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship
They are drawn alongside defending champions China, South Korea and Uzbekistan in Group A.
New competition format at National School Games to give student-athletes more game time
A classification and league system will be used instead for table tennis, tennis and water polo in the seniors and C Division.
On The Ball: Pep in unfamiliar territory as Blues splash the cash
Despite City lagging behind an Arsenal team playing the better football, a January refresh was not an option, writes EPL columnist John Brewin.
S’pore netball player Aqilah Andin back on court after tough post-pregnancy journey
She resumed her strength and conditioning programme a month after giving birth and returned to court training a few weeks after.
