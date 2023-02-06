ST Full-time Report: Geylang are Man City's first Asean partner | Lydia Ko to play in two S'pore events in March

Dear ST reader,

Singapore Premier League's Geylang International will be the first South-east Asian club to partner City Football Group, which owns English Premier League champions Manchester City, and is one of world football’s richest and most powerful organisations.

Unfortunately for football fans here, the Feb 26 English League Cup final will not be broadcast live here with both telcos Singtel and StarHub confirming that they do not have the rights to it.

Finally, women's golf takes centre stage in Singapore in March with two high-profile events, the HSBC Women's World Championship and the Aramco Team Series. World No. 1 and fan favourite Lydia Ko headlines both tournaments and will surely be the star attraction at Sentosa Golf Club and Laguna National Golf Resort Club when she plays.

See you again next week.