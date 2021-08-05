GetActive! Singapore features Nurture Kids campaign to engage pre-schoolers during pandemic

SINGAPORE - To ensure that young ones remain active during this Covid-19 pandemic, Sport Singapore has organised the Nurture Kids campaign as part of GetActive! Singapore 2021 (GASG 2021).

The campaign was open to all pre-schools and parents and aimed to equip them with virtual resources to engage the little ones in do-it-yourself sports activities.

The event saw 50,000 pre-schoolers, educators and parents across 500 pre-schools come together to celebrate National Day through sport.

In line with the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, the participants came together in a Kiddolympics segment consisting of creative activities infused with elements from the Olympic Motto: 'Faster, Higher, Stronger'.

By providing access to a series of activities infused with sport elements that challenged the pre-schoolers to make use of fundamental movement skills, Kiddolympics aimed to impart the values of perseverance, sportsmanship and resilience in the process.

Leading up to NDP 2021, the segment culminated in a virtual finale event on Thursday (5 Aug).

It featured activities like a National Day Observance Ceremony, the GetActive! Singapore Dance Workout, a virtual torch relay, as well other fun games and activities.