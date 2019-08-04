GetActive, cook up a storm with more ST Run build-up activities

About 60 ST Run participants took part in cooking workshop conducted by chef Albert from Allspice Institute yesterday. There will be two other activities ahead of the Sept 29 run - a BounceFit class on Aug 25 and an AquaFit pool workout on Sept 8. The activities cost $5 to $10 per session, with all proceeds going to the ST School Pocket Money Fund. Visit the race website to register.

Soh Rui Yong (centre) meeting fans at the ST Run booth at the GetActive! Carnival yesterday. The two-time SEA Games marathon champion and Smart Local sports ambassador was helping to promote the run, where he will race in the 18.45km category. Get $2 off when you sign up at the booth (till 7pm today) at the Singapore Sports Hub's OCBC Square.

Participants at the launch of the GetActive! Singapore 2019 at the Sports Hub getting into a heart-shaped formation.