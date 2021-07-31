Get ready to wear The Sash in Race 6

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(1) RIGHT CHOICE has been threatening. After two consecutive seconds, the four-year-old mare could shed her maiden status in a moderate field.

(9) RUN FOR ISLA is improving with racing. The three-year-old filly should give a good showing.

(5) SAVAGE LOVE has had her chances but is a trier. She could get into the tierce.

(7) CAP ESTEL is looking for improvement on her debut over the extra distance.

RACE 2 (2,000M)

(2) DR DOOLITTLE was thought good enough to take part in the Daily News but went wrong. He is back on home ground and should make a bold bid.

(6) CATEGORY FOUR is versatile and in form. Look for an honest performance.

(5) NARTJIE, who has a second, a third and a fourth from his last four starts, has a chance but appears moody.

(4) LILY BLUE disappointed last time but ran some good races late last season and earlier this year. She should get back to form.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(4) FORGED BY FIRE showed marked improvement last time. If the three-year-old gelding confirms the form, he should be thereabouts.

(8) RUN AS ONE, who has had two fair seventh placings, is racing as a gelding after a rest. He can only improve.

(10) SOWETO SPINA was backed on debut but never got into it. Respect over the extra distance. Watch first-timer (3) FIGHTER PILOT.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(5) VALYRIAN KING is a consistent type with four wins. The four-year-old gelding had placings in his last two starts. On strict form, he should finish on top of (4) BOLD RANSOM, who won his last start and should go close again.

On the same form line, (6) ORAVAR should not be far behind them. The seven-year-old finished third in his penultimate start.

Oravar's stable companion (7) RAPID FIRE was coughing in her last three starts. But, if her cough is sorted out, she has a chance with bottom weight.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(2) IDEAL JET was rested after her Oaks run. She is tackling a beatable field. The one to beat.

(3) SOUTHERN SONG was run out of it late in her last run but should challenge.

(1) IRISH WONDER GIRL, (4) TRAVELING WILBURY, (5) DYNASTIC LIGHT, (6) JIVE EXPRESS and (9) FIRE FLOWER could pull it off if the first two mentioned horses fluff their lines.

RACE 6 (2,000M)

(1) THE SASH is meeting a moderate lot and whatever beats her will win. The six-year-old mare found one to beat in her last two starts. She can be the banker in the tierce and quartet combinations.

(2) FIFTH OF JULY, (4) ELUSIVE SWANN, (5) IDEAL WOLFF, (6) SOPHIA'S FIRST and (9) WATUSI make up the capable short list.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

(1) OYSTER KING won his last start and is holding form. The five-year-old gelding could score again.

(2) ROMEO'S MAGIC and (6) FSQUADRON are meeting him on 6kg and 7kg better terms respectively, which puts them into the race.

(4) BARAK was not disgraced after a break last time when second. He could feature.

(3) SUPER HANDSOME has improved as a gelding and has scope for improvement.

(8) THE KOP finished second last start. He should run well again.