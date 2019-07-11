Get ready for ST Run with range of pre-race activities

Participants in The Straits Times Run can gear up for their race on land, in the air and in water.

On July 20, 25 participants will get a chance to improve their fitness through a 45-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout with GritYard.

The session, overseen by trainers who represented Singapore at international games, will incorporate running strategies and techniques that will help participants train smarter and run better.

The programme will include agility and strength-building drills that can be used to either complement or replace a running session.

The session is part of several pre-race activities that will help runners prepare for the Sept 29 ST Run.

GritYard founder Lim Yao Xiang said: "Most runners do not be-lieve in gym work for fear that they will become bigger and heavier, which they believe will affect their running.

"But our two trainers, Ironman triathlete Cheryl Tay and former national sprinter Joy Kuan, will show how doing the appropriate kind of exercises in HIIT will help participants to achieve their next running goals."

Those who prefer lower-impact activities will appreciate the BounceFit session at Bounce Singapore on Aug 25 or an aqua aerobics class with aquaDucks on Sept 8 at their newly opened pool in Queenstown.

"BounceFit is a mixture of strength and cardio training. Par-ticipants will be able to burn quite a lot of calories as they will be jumping a lot in these 45-minute sessions. It involves high-intensity, low-impact jumping and interval strength training exercises on full-sized trampolines," said Bounce Singapore marketing executive Michelle Tan.

Having a good time while training is also a key theme at aquaDuck's pool, which is heated and uses salt water. In this session, participants will do cardio, strength and resistance exercises, accompanied by music.

In endurance sport, preparing one's body internally is as important as the physical training. To that end, 60 participants will get to join a cooking class on Aug 3 and learn how to whip up delicious yet healthy dishes with chef Sakthi at the Allspice Institute.

Administrative manager Anna Eio of the culinary and hospitality institute said: "We hope that the participants bond together in this experience and gain more knowledge about the food that they will be cooking. Our focus during this three-hour session would be on heritage, culture and wellness."

The two dishes on the menu are baked Gaba rice croquettes in Japanese curry sauce and snow skin mooncake.

Participants looking to bring out their inner chef also stand a chance to win prizes in a mini cooking challenge.

ST sports editor Lee Yulin, who is also the organising chairman of this year's ST Run, said: "Our build-up programme aims to be holistic.

"This year, we have something for everyone - the serious runner, the young as well as the young at heart, the casual exerciser and the foodie.

"I hope participants will take advantage of our programme so they are better prepared on race day."

Classes cost between $5 and $10 per session, with all the proceeds going to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund. Go to www. straitstimesrun.com to register.