Get ready for Red Impact in Race 1

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) RED IMPACT defied a market drift when third on debut and followed up with a second over the same track and trip. Can go one better with further improvement.

(2) CHARLIE MALONE bounced back to form when reverting to this distance after a rest and a gelding operation. He ought to be competitive with further progress.

(5) FORT APACHE has run with promise in both starts over 1,200m, suggesting he could have more to offer over this shorter trip. The betting should provide a guide to the chances of the newcomers.

RACE 2 (1,500M)

The improving (2) FUTURE TURN took a big step forward racing around the turn for the first time when second over 1,600m after a break. He ought to have tightened up and should have more to offer.

(6) ROYAL PORT LOUIS found only one better in open company over 1,400m last time and could fight out the finish with further improvement.

(5) NEVADA KING and (1) CANFORD LIGHTS should make their presence felt if building on their improved last-start displays. Watch the betting on the well-bred newcomer (3) IMPETUOUS.

RACE 3 (1,500M)

(8) TEARDROP has improved over this trip since returning from a break and can open her account with further progress.

Her stablemate (4) HAPPY CHANCE was a pleasing debut fourth over a shorter trip and should improve to play a role over this distance.

(9) TRIP TO BARBERTON has a bit to find but is another who ought to improve over this distance.

(5) LADY OF GOLD took a big step forward in her second start after a modest debut and could pose a threat over the longer trip if making the same improvement.

(6) LUCY THE PINK has claims, too.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

(6) STREET OUTLAW landed a gamble on debut, beating a subsequent multiple-graded winner. He has not been seen since but ought to have strengthened. Must be respected.

(2) DAVE THE KING and (3) ICONIC DESTINATION are first-start scorers open to any amount of improvement too, so best kept safe.

(1) DANCE VARIETY improved to win his second start and will have more to offer.

Debut winner (4) MICHAEL FARADAY gets a drop in class after contesting a feature last time. He is not without a chance.

Newcomers (8) QUERARI'S DREAM and (9) SJAMBOK are also worth noting.

RACE 5 (1,600M)

(1) PACK LEADER made a pleasing comeback from a rest and relocation to the Cape under a big weight over a shorter trip last time. He ought to have tightened up, so should go well on favourable conditions.

The consistent (5) TOUT A FAIT (1kg worse off) finished 11/2 lengths ahead of Pack Leader but there should be little between the pair on these revised weight terms.

(2) ADIOS AMIGOS ought to turn the tables on his last-start conqueror. He is 21/2kg better off for a 3/4-length beating.

(7) SILENT WAR and fellow three-year-old (8) SECRET OASIS arrive in good form and are likely to make their presence felt.

RACE 6 (1,800M)

The progressive three-year-old (10) YOUNG LOVE has a bit to find on these terms against older rivals but has the most scope for improvement. She may have things her own way under bottom weight.

Her stablemate (4) SO FLAWLESS was returning from a rest when getting the better of (5) VERONICA MARS and (2) RAIN IN NEWMARKET. Despite the weight turnaround, she could confirm her superiority with improved fitness.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

(1) KITTY CAT CHAT blows hot and cold. She fluffed her lines in a course-and-distance feature last time but had legitimate excuses. She is worth another chance.

Her stablemates (3) MAJOR ATTRACTION and (2) PHIL'S DANCER finished ahead and should go well again in their peak form.

(5) WALK OF FAME appears held at the weights but could take home a cheque.

The lightly raced (7) FUSILLADE is versatile and has only won over this trip.