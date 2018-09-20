ST Run: Drop in for festival fun and Straits Times Run packs

Runners can get set for this Sunday's event at the first-ever Straits Times Run festival that starts off today.

Apart from picking up their race packs, there will also be an array of sports, fitness and lifestyle products and services on offer at Hall 1 of the OCBC Arena at the Singapore Sports Hub.

The festival, which is open to both ST Run participants and the public, will take place from 10.30am to 8.30pm over the three days leading up to the ST Run on Sunday.

The first 300 participants to collect their race pack each day will receive a 70g Panasonic Veggie Life Salad pack and a 230ml packet of Magnolia Oats UHT milk.

Festival highlights include a Market Place by The Local People, fitness workouts and seminars by industry leaders.

Those who spend a minimum of $20 on a single purchase at any booth, including the Market Place, are eligible to participate in a lucky dip. They could win ST Run premiums such as a sports towel, a water bottle with misting functions, a New Balance black backpack worth $59, a New Balance white visor worth $19 or a Back Zen by iZest back massager worth $499.

Some of the fitness workouts available over the next three days include a Les Mills Bodycombat workout, a CrossFit challenge by Innervate Fitness, Barre 101 by Barre Lab with Jasmine Chong and Rhythm Cycling by Absolute You.

ROAD CLOSURES/ AFFECTED BUS SERVICES

SBS Transit has announced that 25 of its bus services - 7, 10, 13, 14, 16, 32, 33, 51, 56, 57, 63, 70M, 80, 100, 111, 130, 131, 133, 141, 145, 162M, 175, 195, 196 and 197 - will be affected by road closures for the Sept 23 event. They will skip stops along Collyer Quay, Crawford Street, Kallang Road, Nicoll Highway and Raffles Avenue from 5.30am to 10.30am that day. For more information, visit www.straitstimesrun.com

DAYS TO GO

3 YOU CAN STILL SIGN UP Go to the ST Run festival's information booth at the OCBC Arena, Hall 1, from today until Saturday (10.30am to 8.30pm). There are three categories: 5KM: $50/loyal runner rate: $38 10KM: $60/$48 18.45KM: $70/$58

There will also be a talk by the Stroke Services Improvement team tomorrow on how to spot the signs of stroke and how to protect your health so you reduce your chances of suffering one.

On Saturday, two-time SEA Games champion and national marathoner Mok Ying Ren will host a clinic, where he will share last-minute race tips and provide information on pacing and hydration.

There will also be activity zones where participants can ride on exercise bikes offered by Absolute You and try out Mobot's electric scooters and healthcare products.

In addition, participants can learn more about how their habits make an impact on their bodies' performance at ActiveSG's Active Health booth.

The ST Run will flag off at Nicoll Highway and conclude at the Singapore Sports Hub.

Last year's emcees Ross Sarpani and Kelly Latimer will return to host this year's event, joined on Sunday by ST multimedia journalists Alyssa Woo and Hairianto Diman, who host the Hangout with ST series. Stirr multimedia journalist and producer Yeo Sam Jo will be the emcee tomorrow at the ST Run festival.

More than 12,000 runners will be participating in this year's run, with about a third in each of the three distances for the event.

Also, one-third of those taking part are "loyal runners" who had signed up for previous editions of the ST Run, now in its sixth year.

For 56-year-old Ng Kok Hian, who has featured in every ST Run and will be joined this year by his wife Teo Swee Eng and 19-year-old son, the community spirit with fellow runners is what he is looking forward to the most.

Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez said: "We are delighted that so many have signed up this year, and especially glad to have so many returning to join our event again this year. We have lined up a string of activities over the next few days to get everyone all revving to go on Sunday."