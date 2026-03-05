Get ready for more cheers with Splicethemainbrace

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) TANZANITE did not show her best on the Polytrack last time. She has, however, been good on the turf and is the one to beat.

(3) ENGELANDPARK tired badly late last week but can do better this distance.

(6) TIMELINE and (7) ENDIZAYO have only been fair of late but are capable of making the frame.

(9) ALLEYAH’S ROCKET is capable of improvement and has a place chance.

Race 2 (1,200m)

A very open juveniles race.

(11) WILD STAR has acquitted herself well in both starts even though the form of her last start did not hold up.

There are numerous newcomers and the best of them could be (1) BLAZING FLAME and (4) FATEFUL LOVE. Both are from in-form yards.

(7) ON THE OUTSIDE and (2) CAMDEN SQUARE, (10) TP THUNDERCHILD are capable of improvement and have a place chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

A small field but a decent race.

(1) SPLICETHEMAINBRACE is clearly back to her best form and was impressive last time. She will take some beating if in the same mood.

(2) ENCHANTING CHOICE has been a bit of a disappointment of late but is still capable of fighting out the finish.

(6) KEY WORKER makes her local debut and can get into the frame.

(3) EPIKLEROS clearly likes the turf and won a nice race last time. This is a tougher ask but her trainer is in very good form.

Race 4 (1,600m)

A very open race.

A few things went wrong for (10) MAKAJIMA last time and he could show improvement, so gets a narrow vote to score.

(9) MONT TREMBLANT continues to knock at the door and could win a race soon.

(6) ONE SUMMER is coming off improved performances and is not out of it.

(7) BUGLE and (8) FROM THE HIP have place chances.

Race 5 (2,400m)

A competitive race.

(2) PLAYMAKER quickened nicely last time around and is clearly improving.

(6) SATELLITE WORLD and (8) STRAIGHT RED are capable of improvement and should have a say in the finish.

It might be noteworthy that stable jockey RIchard Fourie sticks with the very expensive-to-follow (1) TERMINAL VELOCITY instead of Playmaker.

(4) GIMME THE BEST could like this course and distance and must be included in large exotic permutations.

(5) AM STILL WINNING is only modest and might play a minor role.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(4) ONE DANCE has let her supporters down twice in a row. There were valid excuses for both defeats and she could make amends.

(5) OVERTURE found some betting support and was a fluent winner on debut. He tries further this time around and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) LOTUS SILK seems better than her disappointing last start.

(1) Key News has not visited the winner’s enclosure since his debut win in Turffontein back in May. He has run third three times, including at his last start at his Fairview debut. Keep safe.

Race 7 (1,000m)

Trainer Alan Greeff has a very strong hand in this race.

(2) NORTH STAR was unlucky not to win her latest start. Her only win was over this distance, so she is a confident tip to score.

(1) HAPPY WIVES is course and distance suited and not out of it.

(4) PARADISE WAY makes her local debut and it may well be a winning one.

Stable companions for Dean Smith, (6) ICED MARMALADE and (7) ICONIC WINTER, who are not coming off very easy maiden wins, could be better than rated.

(12) WINTERONTHEGREEN won on local debut and must be considered a possible winner.

Race 8 (2,400m)

(1) BAD MEDICINE has some nice recent wins on the Polytrack. He has also won on the turf, so could complete a hat-trick.

(6) CURTISS CONDOR has shown improvement of late and must be respected for that.

(2) JUAN CARLOS returned to form with a solid runner-up performance and can go one better.

(7) ANATOLIAN SILVER, (5) GEORGE HANDEL and (11) GARDEN SUN are threatening to win soon and must be considered.