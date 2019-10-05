Get on Colorado high

RACE 1 (1,800M)

7 Money Marshal was squeezed for a run last start. He's still got plenty to give and represents value against this bunch.

4 Sky Gem is a steady improver who, with two runs under his belt already, appears ready to peak.

3 Regency Gem has gone close in each of his runs this season. It's only a matter of time before he breaks through.

1 Full Of Chances steps back to Class 5, so expect a better effort.

RACE 2 (1,800M)

1 New Elegance has returned to a competitive rating and his first-up effort holds him in good stead.

3 Sunny Power is consistent even though he has won only once. The 1,800m trip suits.

4 Blastoise has been racing well over shorter distances. He has every chance with the step-up in trip.

7 Indigenous Star is next best.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

12 Wonderful Tiger is winless in 26 starts. He's shown on a number of occasions that he is capable of breaking through.

7 Let's Come Back turned his form around last start. He'll relish the added distance and this race appears well within his grasp.

9 Mi Blanco comes into this following two runner-up efforts. His two trials leading into this suggest he has held that condition.

2 Association Fans has returned in good order. He's for the exotics.

RACE 4 (1,200M)

9 Colorado High is a promising talent on the rise. From the inside draw, he will be afforded every chance to break through.

4 Fresh Power is another who has returned in excellent order. He's a leading chance with Zac Purton taking the reins.

3 Eptiwins needs only to overcome the wide draw to score.

7 Majestic Conqueror caught the eye on debut when closing for a narrow fifth. Expect improvement.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

9 Sprint Forward resumed impressively last start over this course and distance. He is capable of breaking through.

8 My Winner is racing well and deserves another chance.

7 Lucky Guy has gone close in his two outings this season. He's drawn to get all the favours throughout.

3 Sunshine Warrior got off the mark two starts ago before struggling in his latest. He's next best.

RACE 6 (1,650M)

9 Casimiro turned his form around two starts ago with a narrow second. He's likely to get his own way in a race devoid of speed.

10 Promise Kept returned an excellent fourth upon resumption this season. The rise in distance to 1,650m is in his favour.

12 Good Runners Way got off the mark first-up this season. Expect improvement.

5 Enfolding is racing well.

RACE 7 (1,650M)

11 Deal Maker is seeking a hat-trick of wins. He faces Class 3 for the first time, but his forward style of racing will ensure he gets every chance.

4 Bear Slam displayed sharp improvement first-up this season. He's drawn to get every chance.

1 Packing Warrior caught the eye in his lastest trial and this race appears to be a suitable starting point.

9 Clear Choice can't be overlooked with no weight and Joao Moreira aboard.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

14 Bellagio makes his seasonal return following an eye-catching trial success. He steps up to Class 3 but appears up to the task.

4 Band Of Brothers is proven in this grade as a Class 3 winner previously. With Purton on, he will remain hard to beat.

3 War Room likes to mix his form but his last-start third down the Sha Tin straight holds him in good stead for this.

5 Solar Wai Wai is up to this level, although he does have the awkward gate to overcome.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

1 Cantstopthefeeling should have taken plenty of experience from his last start. Although this is a difficult task, he represents value.

13 Chicken Dance has a good gate and 117lb (53.07kg) on his back. He gets every chance.

2 Solomon's Bay scored over this course and distance last start. He remains in Class 3 which suits.

4 Lone Eagle has looked very impressive in his latest trials.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

3 Hezthewonforus will roll forward to lead and prove difficult to reel in.

5 Gold Chest romped home last start following a Hong Kong Derby campaign which threw up mixed results. This is suitable.

2 Fast Most Furious is in career-best form. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him get on with it.

9 Hello Beauty still has plenty to learn but, with luck, he can get into the finish.

