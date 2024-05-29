Germany's Boll to retire after seventh Games in Paris

Former world number one Timo Boll will retire from international table tennis after competing in his seventh Olympics at the Paris Games.

Boll, who made his Olympic debut in Sydney in 2000, won four team medals at the Games, with silvers in Beijing and Tokyo and bronzes in London and Rio. His best Olympic singles showing came in Athens in 2004 when he reached the quarter-finals.

"I have spoken often enough in the past about being really afraid of this day, this decision, but it was clear that this day was unavoidable," the 43-year-old said in a video posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"It's time for me to say goodbye to the world stage of active sport. After much, much reflection, I have decided to end my international table tennis career after my seventh Olympic Games.

"I'm really grateful for a career in which I was able to win a lot of tournaments, although winning or losing was not always my top priority."

Boll, who added that he would play another season for his club Borussia Duesseldorf, won singles gold at the European Championships eight times and earned nine World Championships medals overall.

"When I heard the news that Timo was ending his career, I felt sad," German Olympic Committee President Thomas Weikert said in a statement.

"I'm proud to know Timo and look forward to cheering him on as much as I can in Paris." REUTERS