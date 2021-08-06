German good in pool, better at sea

TOKYO • They are among the Games' earliest risers and some of its hardiest competitors, waking up well before dawn for a race start at 6.30am that requires diving into a hot, polluted bay that one competitor likened to a "warm puddle".

For nearly two hours, they knife a ragged line through the murky water and occasionally get hit by fish - as women's bronze medallist Kareena Lee of Australia did on Wednesday - until the end, when they thrash furiously to a finish.

Marathon swimming is much different from the pool competitions that get more attention.

But for just a day in Tokyo yesterday, German swimmer Florian Wellbrock dominated the spotlight as he powered to gold in the 10km marathon swimming.

Wellbrock, 23, who claimed a bronze in the 1,500m freestyle, finished in 1hr 48min 33.7sec, more than 25 seconds ahead of Hungary's Kristof Rasovszky. Italian Gregorio Paltrinieri claimed bronze in 1:49:01.1.

Wellbrock and Paltrinieri, who won silver in the 800 freestyle in Tokyo, join Oussama Mellouli as the only athletes to win a medal in swimming and marathon swimming at a single Olympics. Tunisian Mellouli was the first to do so at London 2012.

Wellbrock broke away early on at the Odaiba Marine Park and was in cruise control for the majority of the race.

"The first 7km was really easy for me," he said.

"The water wasn't really warm, so then I keep up the pace and the last leg was horrible."

The water temperature was 29 deg C when the race started and conditions became tougher as the morning wore on as swimmers competed in sweltering heat.

Wellbrock added: "The temperature today was the biggest competitor. I beat it and I beat everything in this race."

His huge lead meant his teammates could be heard cheering and whistling well before he reached the finish line

Rasovszky said: "Florian was unbeatable today. I tried to be the best of the rest." He added the temperature "was really cool for me", as he trained in a lake in Hungary where it was above 32 deg C.

The double by Italy's Paltrinieri in Tokyo was all the more remarkable after his build-up to the Games was hampered by a bout of glandular fever.

"I didn't arrive here in the best condition because of an infection that I had the last month, so I knew it was pretty tough for me to compete with these guys," Paltrinieri said. "But I'm on the podium so that's all right."

