'Genius' Smith lauded in Ashes win

LONDON • Australia's cricketers have restored national pride by retaining the coveted Ashes trophy with a 185-run victory in the fourth Test on Sunday night following a reputation-shredding cheating scandal, with the country's media crowing: "We urned it."

Eighteen months ago, the sport hit rock bottom when then captain Steve Smith, deputy David Warner and opener Cameron Bancroft were involved in a brazen attempt to alter the ball with sandpaper during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

It rattled the game, sparking a clean-out of executive ranks at governing body Cricket Australia, lengthy bans for the three guilty players and the resignation of then coach Darren Lehmann.

Former batsman Justin Langer was appointed to help restore faith in the team and bring about cultural change to a team that was infamous for its abrasive attitude.

The team struggled to adjust, but under the leadership of "accidental captain" Tim Paine, and with greats Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh recruited as mentors, they have come out the other side, and the theme of the series has above all, been of redemption for Smith.

Despite missing England's one-wicket win in the third Test at Headingley with a concussion, the former skipper made 211 and 82 in the Old Trafford match as he continued his remarkable series where he has now made 671 runs at an average of 134.2 with three centuries and two half-centuries.

Paine, who will be the first Australian captain to fly home with the Ashes urn - they have an insurmountable 2-1 lead - since Waugh in 2001, attributed the team's feat to "the best player we've seen".

Steve Smith is the first batsman to score more than 500 in three straight Ashes series - 508 in 2015, 687 in 2017-18 and 671 runs in this series.

He said: "His ability to go anywhere in the world and score runs against all types of attacks is just phenomenal.

"Anyone who's watched him bat knows the talent, hunger and skill that he has got.

"People don't see how driven he is, and how he trains, eats and sleeps batting.

"He is just a genius and I never had any doubt he would come back and be the player he was.

"The scary thing is he's getting better. I don't know where it is going to stop, but we are enjoying being on the ride that is for sure."

Australia, though, are not content with just holding onto the urn with a possible drawn series - they want an outright victory.

While the team will first celebrate by having a "bloody good night", Paine vowed his players would be "back on deck" for Thursday's finale at The Oval in London as "we want to win the Ashes 3-1".

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN