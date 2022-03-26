Gelded, Royal Watch has the draw to score

RACE 1 (1,400M)

(6) BAD HAIR DAY made her debut against some promising sorts in the Western Cape. After changing yards, she is the one to watch.

(1) TABATHA CAT should be first out from Gate 1. She improved to finish in the money on her track debut.

(9) QUANABI caught the eye on debut. Well bred, she could relish the track and trip.

(7) MYSTERIOUS GIRL showed something on debut. She has stamina in her pedigree.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(7) NATIONAL DREAM, a Rafeef colt who is making his debut, is worth watching.

(4) AMERICAN DREAM has run two good consecutive races. He could be ready to win. He has finished ahead of (9) GAUL RULER, (3) ARABIAN WYLIE and (6) RAVENS SWORD. But the stronger rivals could be (8) GIAMBATTISTA and (5) SPECIALLY SELECTED. Giambattista just needs a little luck to open his account.

RACE 3 (1,600M)

(1) RED SOLE has been costly to follow but his stable has hit form. From Gate 1, he could score.

(3) SPY MASTER finished ahead of him but he had traffic issues after overcoming his wide draw. He has improved with each race. The 1,600m looks suitable.

(9) CLEAN SLATE found his stablemate one better last time. He will need luck in running from his gate though.

Watch out for (6) IN THE SUMMERTIME and (7) LIKETHECLAPPERS, who made fair debuts.

RACE 4 (2,200M)

(2) THE GREEN GALLANT could finally get his day in the sun. His best effort - a 1/2-length second - came on this track. He is meeting a weak field and has drawn well.

(8) BLAZING LIGHT has been honest on the Poly. He, too, could open his account if the race is run to suit.

(6) GREY LINNGARI has turned into a professional maiden. He is racing after a deserved rest and could do it.

(1) BOMBAY CIRCUS and (7) VENTRILOQUIST have shown enough to be right there.

RACE 5 (1,900M)

(5) WHISPERS OF WAR looks to have matured. He suddenly found his feet last time, winning a nice race. If he goes the distance, he could follow up despite this being stronger.

(3) ARUMUGAM is holding form nicely on the Poly. He could make a good debut on the turf.

(6) CYBER TIME looks a bit better than his last race when trying over further. He was reported to be blowing and may come on.

(10) CHEWBACA has been a bit unlucky and has drawn wide. But he needs to be taken seriously back on his best track.

RACE 6 (1,900M)

(1) CATCH THE TUNE could be the livewire returning to the turf, after needing his comeback runs on the Poly. He has the best draw.

(10) BILLY BAZOOKA will have to get across early and make it hard for Catch The Tune to run down.

(4) MANHATTEN CAFE could take advantage from a solid gallop. He did not disgrace himself on the Poly in his first post-maiden run.

(3) BAYMAX boasts a second in the Highveld Derby Trial and is a lot better than his recent form. He could get his confidence boosted.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(5) SHAMPOMPO SHAMPIZI may not be the best on weights but he is improving. The form of his feature-race win is proving super strong. There have been four winners from that form line and he could add another feature win to it.

(7) NATIVE TONGUE followed up on some high-class feature form in the Western Cape with a gutsy performance in the Fairview mile. He has won a Listed race at this venue and must be taken seriously.

(2) PRICELESS RULER needed his last races which were too short. He could surprise from Gate 2.

(11) GENTLEMAN'S WAGER and (8) CAT DADDY are capable of scoring as well.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(4) ROYAL WATCH has been rested and gelded. But, more importantly, he may enjoy the righted-handed turn. He has drawn well and could score.

(10) FATEFUL DAY is promising but has been given a tough task. He has drawn wide for the third time in three races. The one to watch.

(8) SPRING HIGH did not enjoy the Poly last time. But he has been kept on the boil and should make his presence felt.

(6) ROHA showed her best last time. She can put up a good fight with improvement.