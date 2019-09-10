GE-ActiveSG plan aims for healthy, sporty living

Life insurance firm Great Eastern and ActiveSG have teamed up to launch Active Care, a personal accident protection plan to encourage people to lead healthy lives without worrying about accidents and injuries.

Launched yesterday, the plan offers 24/7 coverage, which is not limited to sports, to those between three and 70 years old.

Active Care is available exclusively to ActiveSG members for $9 annually and the scheme includes accidental death or permanent total disablement protection of up to $20,000, and medical expense reimbursements of up to $200.

George Chan, whose son Gabriel is a participant in the ActiveSG Football Academy, said: "Active Care is a convenient initiative that offers parents like me added peace of mind whenever we decide to participate in sporting activities ranging from a simple jog around our estate to group zumba workouts at the stadium."

For every plan purchased, members earn a rebate of $2 that is directly credited to their ActiveSG Wallet. Members can enjoy additional $2 rebates for a limited period of time.

In support of local athletes, each purchase will see a $1 donation going to the One Team Singapore Fund, an initiative that assists national athletes in their training and competitions.

Lai Chin Kwang, chief of ActiveSG at Sport Singapore, said: "ActiveSG believes in offering individuals, families and communities ample opportunities to experience and share the joy of living better through sport.

"We are excited to work with Great Eastern to encourage Singaporeans to embrace an active lifestyle with a peace of mind."