Gaudis Masterpiece weighted to win

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(7) SPRING FEVER can improve, as she should jump better.

(6) SWEETER THAN HONEY could prefer this 1,000m trip.

Trainer Mike Miller has reported that (2) WOODLAND RETREAT is a very nice filly and will run well. He has already had good success with his juveniles this season.

(4) AMEENA is another bred to fly. She has the benefit of an apprentice claim.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(13) BEECHAMWOOD BOY did not enjoy the switch to 1,400m and had other valid excuses. He flew in his previous races over this trip.

(7) THE BRIEF was third to Coin Spinner. That form line has proven very strong, with four winners coming out of that race. But he is dropping in distance after a break.

(5) GREY VIEW is also back after a rest. Fresh, he has the speed to get away.

Former Highveld runners (6) PHAKA IMALI and (4) GLOBAL VISION are capable of upsetting.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(5) AMARANDI was a last-start beaten favourite. She can make amends as her best performance was up the straight at this course.

(6) RUN AGAIN came from last to finish fourth first-up, not far behind Amarandi. Chance.

(10) SKY CAFE's last run is best ignored. Something went amiss. She should have a fair chance after finishing third in her previous run.

(11) RASPBERRY BERET was unlucky to lose her third start. Should have every chance.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(10) KAPEN PRIDE is looking for the turf track these days. If he gets the right pace, he could mow them down in this longer straight.

(4) MASTER OF DESTINY also enjoyed switching to the turf last time, winning well enough to suggest he could repeat.

(9) ARCTIC TUNE produced some devastating finishes in his first three starts. He is lightly raced and may have issues but is obviously highly talented.

(2) LADY SERENA looks weighted to threaten.

RACE 5 (1,500M)

(11) GAUDIS MASTERPIECE is weighted to win. He has raced against some of the best. The one to beat if he can overcome the wide gate.

(8) CAPTAIN SEAGER was not disgraced in a strong Conditional Graduation race. The form has been franked.

(1) CUPID'S SONG has matured. He is well drawn in Gate 1.

(6) MASTER VISION is knocking hard on the door. This shorter trip should be to his liking.

RACE 6 (1,950M)

(2) ROCKIE REEF should keep improving. She finally has a good barrier and could further boost her confidence on her handicap debut if taking to Scottsville.

(5) RISE has run well in stronger company. To add to her advantage, she has a 4kg apprentice claim.

(1) SEA EAGLE gave signs she was ready to challenge for more prize money last time. But the longer trip is a question mark.

(13) HEARTSEASE got the better of (10) CHELSEA FLOWER but she has drawn wide. Chelsea Flower is back on the turf and could get close.

RACE 7 (1,000M)

It should get close between (7) ISHNANA and (4) SPYDAS CORNER. Ishnana won an amazing race at Greyville last time and is perhaps even better at Scottsville. He beat Spydas Corner by three lengths but is 5.5kg worse off.

(1) WINTER FLIGHT has won two of his last three starts on the Poly but has been dangerous at this course as well.

(5) LIGHT THAT LOOSE and (6) BURNING WINGS are strong contenders. Light That Loose races fresh and has more wins at this venue.

RACE 8 (1,000M)

If (3) CAPE EAGLE proves in need of the run or finds this trip too short, it could go to any of the rest. Watch for market support.

(2) BLAZE OF SILK has not dropped a lot in the ratings but it could be enough in this race. He is very useful and loves this venue.

(4) FAUSTINO won a nice race at Greyville and could follow up for his in-form rider.

(6) HAMPTON COURT impressed in stronger company on the Poly and needs to be taken seriously.