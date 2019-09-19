Gatland 'shocked' by betting howler

TOKYO • Wales head coach Warren Gatland yesterday admitted the bombshell news surrounding assistant Rob Howley and his exit have left him "shocked", throwing the Six Nations champions' preparations on the eve of the Rugby World Cup into disarray.

Howley was sent home on Monday, with the Welsh Rugby Union revealing the news only on Tuesday night, and a probe is under way over a possible breach of governing body World Rugby's regulations covering anti-corruption and betting.

Gatland was serious over how Howley's exit could affect the fifth-ranked team, who are aiming to better their highest finish at a World Cup - they finished third in 1987, but have since failed to get past the quarter-final stage.

On his former right-hand man of 11 years, he said: "My focus has to be on the next five days in terms of preparing the squad for the first World Cup game against Georgia (on Monday).

"You have to deal with adversity at times and it's how you respond to that. I must say the players have really stepped up in the last 24 hours. They have been incredibly responsible and resilient.

"There was concern from the coaches and the players about Rob's welfare. We have to let the formal process take its course and hopefully, that can continue outside our preparation."

Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) chief executive Martyn Phillips added the allegation first came to light just over a week ago, and in response to the news, England scrum coach Neal Hatley claimed it was "a real live reminder that you always have to be vigilant".

Howley, the former Wales scrum-half and captain, had been linked with the Italy coaching job after the quadrennial tournament, but his future is now uncertain.

Former Wales fly-half Stephen Jones, who was due to succeed him as the team's attack specialist, has been pressed into action sooner than expected, and will join Gatland's side today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE