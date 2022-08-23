Garcia takes early control to edge out Wightman

MUNICH • Reigning world indoor champion Mariano Garcia held off Britain's Jake Wightman to win the 800m title in Munich on Sunday as the European Athletics Championships concluded.

Garcia clocked a personal best of 1min 44.85sec for gold, while world 1,500m champion Wightman was 0.06sec slower as he took silver ahead of Ireland's Mark English.

"I was feeling strong and I knew I could fight for a place on that podium so I decided to go for it," said Spain's Garcia, who won the world indoor title in Belgrade in March.

"In the end, I came away with a gold medal at these European championships, I am very pleased with it."

Garcia, eliminated at the 800m semi-final stage at the world championships in Eugene, Oregon added: "I was expecting a much slower race, but it wasn't, so I just went with it and decided to control it from the start.

"When I decided to take the lead, I knew I had to give it my all because towards the end of the race, that's when you have less energy, so I needed to get that right."

Wightman had stepped down to the 800m after surprising Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen for 1,500m gold in Eugene.

He had bet on being able to refocus better by choosing the two-lap race in Munich as he sought motivation after his shock world championships triumph.

But he had not counted on Garcia's experience, with the winner hugging the inside line after taking the race by the scruff of its neck with 450m to run.

Wightman went wide as a bunched field hit the home stretch on the seventh and final day of action at Munich's Olympiastadion. Garcia reacted immediately, spurting forward to keep Wightman at bay at the line in a dramatic finish.

"I came here to get one of these medals," said Wightman, who won the 1,500m bronze at the recent Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Going from round to round, I saw that there was a good chance to win it so I was ready.

"I was not quite close enough in the last straight and it is tough when you are not that close with strong opponents. I did not manage to stay strong enough to pass Garcia. This is a tough race with lots of tactics...

"But I came out with a season best and a silver, so I'm happy."

Elsewhere, newly crowned European 100m champion Gina Luckenkemper won a second gold as she spearheaded hosts Germany to a decisive 42.34sec victory in the women's 4x100m relay.

Britain took the men's 4x100m relay, smashing the previous best of 37.94sec set by France in Split, Croatia in 1990 by 0.27.

