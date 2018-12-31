Gao Ning ties the knot

Former national table tennis player Gao Ning, 36, got married to Tina Wang, 30, at Red House Restaurant @ The Cannery yesterday. Their marriage was officiated by Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) president Ellen Lee. The Olympian was part of the men's team who won the gold medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games in India. In 2014 in Scotland, he added two more golds (men's team and doubles). He retired recently, and is now the assistant coach of the men's national team. Gao said: "Today, I am extremely happy to marry the woman I love. Tina is a sweet and kind woman, and I am looking forward to starting a family with her."