Ganna secures his fifth title in world-record time

PARIS - Italy's Filippo Ganna smashed the men's individual pursuit world record en route to clinching his fifth world title in the event at the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines velodrome in France on Friday.

Ganna, who broke the Hour record in October, clocked 3min 59.636sec in the 4,000m event to better American Ashton Lambie's mark at the 2021 world championships by nearly 0.3 seconds.

The 26-year-old, who also won the team pursuit gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, powered to victory ahead of compatriot Jonathan Milan. Portugal's Ivo Oliveira beat Britain's Dan Bigham in the third-placed play-off.

"Maybe some beers, maybe a gin and tonic, maybe champagne. Who knows, we're in France," Ganna said when asked how he would celebrate his latest world record at the Track Cycling World Championships.

"It's been an amazing week. I tried to do something special, the Hour record and the pursuit, and I did it. The record taught me a lot about position and effort, and the preparation helped me here.

"Today was another great goal."

Mathilde Gros won the women's sprint race to claim her first world title in front of a raucous home crowd, with Germany's Lea Friedrich finishing runner-up and her compatriot Emma Hinze taking bronze after beating Dutchwoman Laurine van Riessen.

The Netherlands took two golds, with veteran Yoeri Havik winning the men's points race and Jeffrey Hoogland retaining his 1km time trial title.

Havik, 31, took his first track world title ahead of Germany's Roger Kluge with 67 points. Belgium's Fabio van den Bossche secured the bronze.

Hoogland finished in 58.106sec to claim his third world title in the event, He beat Frenchman Melvin Landerneau and Spaniard Alejandro Martinez Chorro to top spot on the podium.

"That kilometre was amazing," he said. "I really wanted it, so I went hard.

"There's always pressure. So many things can go wrong. You can get stuck in the starting blocks, make mistakes...

"There's a lot of chances for it to go wrong in four laps. But I stayed focused and did what I had to do."

Jennifer Valente added a world title to her Tokyo Games crown, giving the United States a dominant gold in the women's omnium after winning three of the four races.

Maike van der Duin of the Netherlands and Portugal's Maria Martins completed the podium.

REUTERS

TRACK CYCLING WORLD C'SHIPS

Day 4: StarHub Ch 201, 6pm